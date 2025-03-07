Racist Lefty Shares Pic of Oranges on the Ground Because 'Fascist Trump' Sent Illegals Back and HOOBOY

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on March 07, 2025
Twitchy

You'd think, at some point, our pals on the Left would figure out it's time to start reading the room, but here we are. It seems Leftist Bill Madden, who seems to be a rather angry and loathsome person even for the Left, is quite distraught that illegals are no longer being taken advantage of and exploited for cheap labor here in the United States. In other words, Madden is very angry that Trump took the Democrat's new slaves from them.

Hey, we didn't say it, Madden here did. And Leftists keep saying it.

Not entirely sure how it's fascist to disallow criminals from entering your country illegally, but hey, whatever floats this guy's angry little boat.

Oh, and one more thing: he's wrong.

Oopsie.

Serio.

But then he couldn't claim Trump is ruining the country by sending illegals home.

MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went to Harvard and ROFL
Sam J.
Right?

Or at least delete this ridiculous tweet.

