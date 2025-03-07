Racist Lefty Shares Pic of Oranges on the Ground Because 'Fascist Trump' Sent Illegals Back and HOOBOY

You'd think, at some point, our pals on the Left would figure out it's time to start reading the room, but here we are. It seems Leftist Bill Madden, who seems to be a rather angry and loathsome person even for the Left, is quite distraught that illegals are no longer being taken advantage of and exploited for cheap labor here in the United States. In other words, Madden is very angry that Trump took the Democrat's new slaves from them.

Hey, we didn't say it, Madden here did. And Leftists keep saying it.

There are no people to come and pick this. Thanks to the fascist f**kstick, it's happening across America. 😳👇 pic.twitter.com/EU5vZ9jdtd — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) March 6, 2025

Not entirely sure how it's fascist to disallow criminals from entering your country illegally, but hey, whatever floats this guy's angry little boat.

Oh, and one more thing: he's wrong.

Also, oranges in the US are mechanically harvested. This video is not what it purports to be. https://t.co/YtfIkji0JA — Polybius Champion🐂💨🗑️ (@PolybiusChamp) March 7, 2025

Oopsie.

Y'all get so pissed when we take away your slaves. — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) March 6, 2025

Serio.

You could have been using seasonal worker visas and have plenty of guys at work right now, but illegals are cheaper and they aren’t free to ask for safe working conditions. Clean up YOUR act. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) March 6, 2025

But then he couldn't claim Trump is ruining the country by sending illegals home.

I’m confused. Are you saying that that Orange farmer was violating federal law and not hiring Americans or legal immigrants? — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) March 6, 2025

I know tens of thousands of federal workers looking for work right now....oh wait, democrats only want illegals to pick fruit so they can pay them slave wages. — best decade ever (@ZachFOCO) March 7, 2025

Right?

Good Lord, dude. Delete your account. pic.twitter.com/7bTwlCUZp0 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 7, 2025

Or at least delete this ridiculous tweet.

