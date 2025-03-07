VIP
New York Post's Front Page on Coincidental Timing of Hunter Biden's Financial Woes...
Fixed It for YOU! Trump's WH Responds to Democrat's Cringe 'Fighter' Video and...
'Gonna Put Y'all BACK in Chains': Hank 'Capsize' Johnson Says Trump Wants Blacks...
LISTEN: Dolly Parton Releases a Song Celebrating Her Late Husband, Carl Dean (UPDATED)
Worn Out Their Welcome: Rubio to Revoke Student Visas of Pro-Hamas Protestors
Jasmine Crockett: Let’s Blame President Trump Because ‘It’s Not the Trans People’s...
Ranking Rizzler: Demented Dem Rosa DeLauro Cuts Cringe Video Featuring ‘No Doubt’ Song...
Scott Jennings Say Dems Must Transition Away From Men in Women’s Sports if...
Miffed Schiff: Senator Shifts from Russia, Russia, Russia to Fear, Fear, Fear in...
Donor Diss: The View’s Joy Behar Says She Wouldn’t Give Her Kidney...
Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to...
Seth Meyers: Humorless Scold Crying ‘Offensive’ Over Pocahontas While NBC’s Trump-Hitler R...
VIP
'Very Rare Symbolic Moment': Canadian Goose Fights Off Bald Eagle
CNN Panelist Shares Ben Shapiro's ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’ Plan to Make Trump...

WATCH All-Around Snake Mark Warner SQUIRM Once He Realizes He ADMITTED Trump Fixed the Border (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Senator Mark Warner is a boil on the butt of humanity. More specifically, the butt of Virginia's humanity. And now that his precious dark blue Northern Virginia may be going away as Trump shrinks and disburses the federal government, causing federal employees (AKA his voter base) to leave the area, he seems more and more panicked while doing interviews. Then again, maybe he's always been this bad at them, and we just ignored him ... 

Advertisement

To admit Trump secured the Border while Biden did not?

Seems like a YUGE mistake for a Democrat, Mark.

Watch this:

What a dolt.

Incidentally, Warner is up for election NEXT YEAR ... wonder if we can talk Governor Glenn Youngkin into running against them since he can only serve one term at a time as our governor here in Virginia. It would be amazing to see Warner lose and Youngkin represent the state at a federal level.

We'd love to see Tim Kaine's face.

Recommended

Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to Her What She Just Said
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It's hard to have an actual idea or legitimate opinion when your party's platform stands for nothing but doing the opposite of what the president wants.

==========================================================================

Related:

Fixed It for YOU! Trump's WH Responds to Democrat's Cringe 'Fighter' Video and It's PERFECTION (Watch)

Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb

WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)

BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for Pushing THIS DOGE Lie

And the Hits Just Keep On COMING! Guess Which YUGE Group Democrats LOST During Trump's Big Speech

==========================================================================

Tags: MARK WARNER SOUTHERN BORDER TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to Her What She Just Said
Warren Squire
Fixed It for YOU! Trump's WH Responds to Democrat's Cringe 'Fighter' Video and It's PERFECTION (Watch)
Sam J.
'Gonna Put Y'all BACK in Chains': Hank 'Capsize' Johnson Says Trump Wants Blacks to Pick Cotton
Grateful Calvin
Worn Out Their Welcome: Rubio to Revoke Student Visas of Pro-Hamas Protestors
Eric V.
Ranking Rizzler: Demented Dem Rosa DeLauro Cuts Cringe Video Featuring ‘No Doubt’ Song from 1995
Warren Squire
LISTEN: Dolly Parton Releases a Song Celebrating Her Late Husband, Carl Dean (UPDATED)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to Her What She Just Said Warren Squire
Advertisement