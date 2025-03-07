WATCH All-Around Snake Mark Warner SQUIRM Once He Realizes He ADMITTED Trump Fixed the Border (Video)

Senator Mark Warner is a boil on the butt of humanity. More specifically, the butt of Virginia's humanity. And now that his precious dark blue Northern Virginia may be going away as Trump shrinks and disburses the federal government, causing federal employees (AKA his voter base) to leave the area, he seems more and more panicked while doing interviews. Then again, maybe he's always been this bad at them, and we just ignored him ...

To admit Trump secured the Border while Biden did not?

Seems like a YUGE mistake for a Democrat, Mark.

Watch this:

MUST WATCH: Senator Mark Warner (D) fumbles and squirms through an interview on MSNBC after he accidentally admitted the truth that Trump secured our border and Biden did not.



He desperately tries walking back his comments to do damage control for praising Trump 😂 pic.twitter.com/v7fxjp5cA7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

What a dolt.

Incidentally, Warner is up for election NEXT YEAR ... wonder if we can talk Governor Glenn Youngkin into running against them since he can only serve one term at a time as our governor here in Virginia. It would be amazing to see Warner lose and Youngkin represent the state at a federal level.

We'd love to see Tim Kaine's face.

@MarkWarner is loathe to admit that the damage @joebiden did to our nation with his open borders was both preventable and intentional, and was reversible without requiring legislation to accomplish. Go ahead, Mark - telling the obvious truth is freeing and feels great! — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) March 6, 2025

It’s pretty simple, folks: if you give any credit to Trump (even as a Senator), you will be publicly flogged by the people who pull the strings. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) March 5, 2025

It's hard to have an actual idea or legitimate opinion when your party's platform stands for nothing but doing the opposite of what the president wants.

