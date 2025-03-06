Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW,...
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Over the past couple of weeks, we have told some mean jokes about James Brown, and we feel like we owe his fans an apology. He does not look like Maxine Waters.

There, glad we could clear that up, this editor was feeling really guilty about being that mean to the Godfather of Soul.

Seriously, who would want to be compared to this broad who's nuttier than a squirrel's BM? Seems she's also a traitor because, as we all know, per the Democrats, simply questioning an election makes you an insurrectionist and is treason or something.

She seems to think Elon Musk hacked the election.

No, really.

Watch:

We're totally shook ourselves, Bonchie.

The horror.

HOW DARE SHE?!

We may never be the same, we hope she's happy.

Democrats sure do like to project.

Yeah, no. She's not that concerned.

Tags: ELON MUSK MAXINE WATERS TRUMP

