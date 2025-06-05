BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Unanimously for Conservative Values in Three Cases
Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the Whole Case Even MORE Damning

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on June 05, 2025
Boulder Police Dept. via AP

At this point, there really should be nothing that surprises us, considering we've been covering the news and politics for more than a decade. Still, you know, things keep getting dumber and awfuler (wow, that IS a word), so occasionally even we're shocked.

Case in point, the attorney for the family of the Egyptian terrorist monster who set Jews on fire in Boulder.

Check this out:

Post continues:

... law in the state due to “misconduct concerning an immigration matter.” The U.S. Department of Justice went even further in 2019 and banned Dvortsin from practicing law before the Department of Homeland Security. 

“[Dvortsin] is immediately suspended from the practice of law before the Board [of Immigration Appeals], the Immigration Courts, or the DHS,” the U.S. DOJ ruled in 2019.

Ummm... yikes!

All the yikes.

So much yikes.

Yikes.

You'd think? But nope.

We wonder how some of these people aren't already in jail.

Just sayin'.

You know, it wasn't on ours either.

Shocker, a horrible lawyer represents horrible people.

Shocker. 

That's a wig.

That's GOT to be a wig.

Democrats truly have the worst heroes.

