Attorney for Family of Egyptian Terrorist Who Set Jews on Fire Makes the Whole Case Even MORE Damning

At this point, there really should be nothing that surprises us, considering we've been covering the news and politics for more than a decade. Still, you know, things keep getting dumber and awfuler (wow, that IS a word), so occasionally even we're shocked.

Case in point, the attorney for the family of the Egyptian terrorist monster who set Jews on fire in Boulder.

Check this out:

Guess who was banned from practicing law in 2019 for immigration misconduct? The attorney for the illegal immigrant family of the Egyptian terrorist who set a bunch of Jews on fire in Colorado.



In 2019, the South Dakota Supreme Court prohibited Susanna Dvortsin from practicing… pic.twitter.com/cUgJVnjmK0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 5, 2025

Post continues:

... law in the state due to “misconduct concerning an immigration matter.” The U.S. Department of Justice went even further in 2019 and banned Dvortsin from practicing law before the Department of Homeland Security. “[Dvortsin] is immediately suspended from the practice of law before the Board [of Immigration Appeals], the Immigration Courts, or the DHS,” the U.S. DOJ ruled in 2019.

Ummm... yikes!

All the yikes.

So much yikes.

Yikes.

You gotta be kidding me pic.twitter.com/irrEAfzebN — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Pimpernell13) June 5, 2025

You'd think? But nope.

Hmm, I wonder what immigration misconduct Susanna Dvortsin committed that caused her to be prohibited from practicing law? 🤔 — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) June 5, 2025

We wonder how some of these people aren't already in jail.

Just sayin'.

Well that wasn’t on my bingo card. — XplusMe (@XplusMe) June 5, 2025

You know, it wasn't on ours either.

Thank you for researching this! I’ve been wondering who she is since her lawsuit was filed yesterday. — Brad Verity (@VerityBrad) June 5, 2025

Shocker, a horrible lawyer represents horrible people.

She has a firm in CA now. https://t.co/4YEg3qR4iP — Kat (@chassiskat) June 5, 2025

Shocker.

Susanna Dvortsin, ESQ. of the beacon of American in-justice, Dvortsin & Associates

Don't judge a Judge by their ideology or their disbarments...but by their spiritual continence...so we all—SO SAY WE ALL—it’s COMON SENSE! pic.twitter.com/20ioLI3KlF — HickFromTexas (@HickFromTexas) June 5, 2025

That's a wig.

That's GOT to be a wig.

Wow! So she lost her job at the LA Asylum office bc she did not disclose that the father of her daughter is an illegal alien and that she stopped taking her psychiatric meds. Another lib hero. — HFinn (@jjoslin1129) June 5, 2025

Democrats truly have the worst heroes.

