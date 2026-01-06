Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments About Her Husband (Watch)

WTF?! Mollie Hemingway OWNS Mark Kelly for DESPERATE Fundraising Email for Himself ......
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:50 PM on January 06, 2026
Meme

It's been a while since we last wrote about The Expert™, Tom Nichols. Oh, it's not that he's gotten any brighter or more interesting in what he's posting; it's just that we grew bored of him over the last year or so. Let us put it this way: when someone's constant state of being is embarrassing, it's hardly Twitchy-worthy when they say or do something embarrassing. That being said, watching Katie Miller drop 'MOOBS' for being a mean girl to her husband?

Now that's entertaining.

Twitchy-worthy, even.

When we say Tom was playing mean girl, we mean it. Take a look at this:

He may as well have flipped his hair and rolled his eyes.

Katie Miller with the TKO ... a video TKO at that:

Gosh, Stephen looks pretty happy. Successful even. Wonder if we can find some footage of Tom from high school?

Hrm. That's close.

Who knows? Maybe crapping all over his entire party has been lucrative for Nichols.

He's not projecting.

He's just a mean girl.

Treat him accordingly.

============================================================

