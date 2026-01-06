Oh DAMN! Katie Miller BODIES The Expert™ Tom Nichols for His Mean-Girl Comments About Her Husband (Watch)

It's been a while since we last wrote about The Expert™, Tom Nichols. Oh, it's not that he's gotten any brighter or more interesting in what he's posting; it's just that we grew bored of him over the last year or so. Let us put it this way: when someone's constant state of being is embarrassing, it's hardly Twitchy-worthy when they say or do something embarrassing. That being said, watching Katie Miller drop 'MOOBS' for being a mean girl to her husband?

Now that's entertaining.

Twitchy-worthy, even.

When we say Tom was playing mean girl, we mean it. Take a look at this:

I cannot imagine how humiliating high school and college must’ve been for Miller https://t.co/r8My3CjO9L — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 6, 2026

He may as well have flipped his hair and rolled his eyes.

Katie Miller with the TKO ... a video TKO at that:

Gosh, Stephen looks pretty happy. Successful even. Wonder if we can find some footage of Tom from high school?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Hrm. That's close.

Moobs loves to project. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 6, 2026

Perfect response to a guy whose entire life decades after high school and college has been one humiliation after another. — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) January 6, 2026

Who knows? Maybe crapping all over his entire party has been lucrative for Nichols.

Outstanding Performance by Miller as a young man. Unfortunately Tom won’t understand arguments involving principles over tribalism. Pity. — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) January 6, 2026

Tom sounds like he’s projecting big time. Meanwhile, Stephen = 🔥. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@Kristinawong) January 6, 2026

He's not projecting.

He's just a mean girl.

Treat him accordingly.

