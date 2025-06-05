'She Was Just DUMB': WH Colleagues UNLEASH on 'Unprepared and INEFFECTUAL' Karine Jean-Pie...
Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying...
X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is...
Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting...
'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks...
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its Presid...
Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the...
CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking...
New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn...
Liar’s Crown: KJP Can Flee the Dem Party but She’ll Always Be the...
VIP
New York Cathedral Hosts Pride Party With Drag Queens
Church of Acosta: Former CNN Anchor Leads Cringey Cult-Like Resistance ‘Town Hall’ Service...
Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
VIP
Pride Goeth Before the Fall

Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Would you look at that? Scott Jennings is about as impressed with Karine Jean-Pierre bailing on the Democratic Party and pretending to be an Independent as we are. It takes profound courage for her to run away from the party now that it's in the toilet after the guy she propped up for the past four years nuked it along with our country

Advertisement

She's so INDEPENDENT, you guys.

Yeah.

Jennings, of course, said it best:

Untalented mediocrity.

Oof.

And yet, very accurate.

Well, duh.

Fair point. There are plenty of mediocre people who don't suck as much as Karine does.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting More on Welfare
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Everyone in the Biden administration had to know the old guy wasn't all there, even from the get-go. If nothing else, they were complicit.

Not even a little bit.

Nope.

============================================================

Related:

X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing

AWKWARD: Even Her Fellow MSNBC Flunkies Don't Believe Symone Sanders when She Insists Biden Ran the WH

Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)

Charlamagne Puts Eric Swalwell on the SPOT About Fang Fang and HOOBOY His Response is BS on Steroids -Vid

Margaret Brennan Desperately LIES About Sesame Street Defending PBS and Gets WORKED by Rand Paul (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS KARINE JEAN-PIERRE MEDIA BIAS SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting More on Welfare
Warren Squire
X Speaks S-L-O-W-L-Y Explaining to Kaitlan Collins WHY Banning America-Hating Countries Is a GOOD Thing
Sam J.
Place Your Bets! Who Wrote Biden's 'I Made All the Decisions' Statement Denying Cognitive Issues?
Doug P.
Total Corruption: Corey DeAngelis Exposes Teachers' Union Giving $40 MILLION to Its President's Campaign
Grateful Calvin
'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks Out About Attack
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the Boulder Terrorist Attack
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting More on Welfare Warren Squire
Advertisement