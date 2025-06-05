Scott Jennings CONGRATULATING Democrats for Being Rid of Karine Jean-Pierre Is Hilariously BRUTAL (Watch)

Would you look at that? Scott Jennings is about as impressed with Karine Jean-Pierre bailing on the Democratic Party and pretending to be an Independent as we are. It takes profound courage for her to run away from the party now that it's in the toilet after the guy she propped up for the past four years nuked it along with our country

She's so INDEPENDENT, you guys.

Yeah.

Jennings, of course, said it best:

After directly engaging in one of the most egregious cover-ups in political history, @K_JeanPierre is pivoting away from Democrats & trying to cash in with a book deal.



I'd like to take this moment to congratulate Dems for ridding themselves of this untalented mediocrity👇 pic.twitter.com/sBbFWyd6zz — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 4, 2025

Untalented mediocrity.

Oof.

And yet, very accurate.

Is she doing it for book sales? — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 4, 2025

Well, duh.

Calling that one a mediocrity is an insult to the truly mediocre. — Robert W 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) June 5, 2025

Fair point. There are plenty of mediocre people who don't suck as much as Karine does.

the AUDACITY that Karine Jean-Pierre thinks she can get away with it all



Democrats continue to have remarkable levels of hubris — Abri (@abriNotMe77) June 4, 2025

It's quite clear every person in that admin. was there for their own personal gain and not for the American people. In a just world, they would be held accountable, but that's not going to happen. We need to undo and void the autopen EO's and legislation if Biden was unaware. — Michael Butler 🇺🇸 (@MDButler81) June 4, 2025

Everyone in the Biden administration had to know the old guy wasn't all there, even from the get-go. If nothing else, they were complicit.

They have no shame. — Wordoftheday (@howe78984) June 4, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Nope.

