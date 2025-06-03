Liberals Point Blame at Trump For Colorado Attack
Charlamagne Puts Eric Swalwell on the SPOT About Fang Fang and HOOBOY His Response Is BS on Steroids -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Eric Swalwell wears his bizarre relationship with a Communist Chinese spy as a badge ... or something. At least that's what he claimed when Charlamagne tha God asked him if the Fang Fang spy scandal hurt his credibility.

You know, if he didn't think it did, he wouldn't have rambled on and on and on about how it doesn't bother him.

Watch: 

Somehow, we just don't believe him when he says his wife says the talking point from the Right proves he's over the target or that Republicans hate him because he's a straight white guy ... 

We have seen a lot of politicians lie, but this was impressive.

He has to know the reason the Right makes fun of him so much is because it's FUNNY, not to mention he's annoying in all the worst ways. Oh, and he tried to bring up his lawsuit against Trump that, quite frankly, even we forgot about, so no, dude, people aren't after you to stop you from suing Trump.

Yup, we had the same reaction.

Don't forget, he wears it as a badge of honor. 

HA HA HA HA HA

Right?

The whole thing is just a weird mess, sort of like Eric Swalwell himself.

============================================================

