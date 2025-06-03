Charlamagne Puts Eric Swalwell on the SPOT About Fang Fang and HOOBOY His...
Margaret Brennan Desperately LIES About Sesame Street Defending PBS and Gets WORKED by Rand Paul (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on June 03, 2025
Twitchy

Oh, look. Margaret Brennan made a fool of herself once again, this time ranting at Rand Paul about PBS and how they're defunding SESAME STREET! Except of course, that's not true, even a little bit, and Brennan would know that if she had bothered to do even one small Google search.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... and just signed a new deal with Netflix.

You know, if reporters like Brennan are going to try and go head-to-head with Rand Paul, they really should do their homework and research first. Just putting that out there. This was just embarrassing.

C'mon, she had to know Paul is going to approve any sort of spending cuts that come across his desk.

And of course, she didn't want to talk about what is being cut, the money allocated for sex change operations and other bizarre pet projects from our pals on the Left.

Call the Fight! David Mamet KO's Bill Maher on Jan. 6, the 2020 Election, AND Immigration
Grateful Calvin
Plenty more just like her.

*cough cough*

