Margaret Brennan Desperately LIES About Sesame Street Defending PBS and Gets WORKED by Rand Paul (Watch)

Oh, look. Margaret Brennan made a fool of herself once again, this time ranting at Rand Paul about PBS and how they're defunding SESAME STREET! Except of course, that's not true, even a little bit, and Brennan would know that if she had bothered to do even one small Google search.

Advertisement

Watch this:

“It’s Sesame Street! It’s Sesame Street. It’s PBS and NPR” – @margbrennan interrupted @SenRandPaul as he cited the wasteful spending in expected upcoming foreign aid rescission request. Sesame Street (Children’s Television Workshop) left PBS for HB0 in ten year deal in 2015 and… pic.twitter.com/I0rMqXSCT3 — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) June 1, 2025

Post continues:

... and just signed a new deal with Netflix.

You know, if reporters like Brennan are going to try and go head-to-head with Rand Paul, they really should do their homework and research first. Just putting that out there. This was just embarrassing.

C'mon, she had to know Paul is going to approve any sort of spending cuts that come across his desk.

And of course, she didn't want to talk about what is being cut, the money allocated for sex change operations and other bizarre pet projects from our pals on the Left.

If Sesame Street was the problem content, we’d be having a different discussion. SS is collateral damage of the fraud, bias and abuse of a system that is broken. And not the reason to continue the madness. — CancerBlowsGoats (@CrzyTrainOThght) June 2, 2025

I never thought I’d see such an incompetent so called journalist, she’s an embarrassment — CRolz 🍷☀️✈️ (@cbrolz) June 2, 2025

Plenty more just like her.

*cough cough*

============================================================

Related:

Wow, THANKS! MSBNC (with David French) Just Accidentally Made an Argument to DEFUND NPR

Dude. WUT? CNN Journo FIRED for Defaming Navy Vet DRAGGED for Bidding 'Comrades' an Emotional Farewell

Julie Kelly EXPOSES Sleazeball Attorney Who Proudly Prosecuted Americans Protesting Their Govt In THREAD

Lone Wolf? Wait. WHAT? You Have to See NBC News' Boulder Terrorist Attack Headline to Believe It

'Waiting for YOUR Apology': Riley Gaines Puts Jemele Hill on BLAST After Boxer Imane Khelif Proved a MAN

============================================================