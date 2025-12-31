Minnesota Childcare Director Goes a Little Off-Script: 'There Is Fraud'

As Twitchy reported earlier, a Somali woman at a rally in Minnesota froze up when the script she was reading from said, "I understand, fraud is bad." After being immobilized for a bit for using the F-word at the rally, she looked desperately to the people around her to bail her out, and bail she did, to tepid applause from supporters. She was supposed to be discussing the impact on her of a federal freeze on childcare payments in Minnesota. Plenty of people took still frames of her holding her hand over her mouth the minute she realized what she said.

This looks to be the same rally, and a childcare director admitted, "I went a little off script" when she came right out and said, "There is fraud." Freudian slip?

Daycare activist covers her mouth after she slips and says "there IS fraud" pic.twitter.com/6CX5DeZMXz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 31, 2025

We think she came on a spoke directly after the Somali woman, and also ended up covering her mouth. At least she got back on script.

Damn this new conference is a smorgasbord of guilty pleas lol — Dawk O'Shiel (@Dawk_OShiel) December 31, 2025

Right after the other lady made the same tell?



Why are they all acting so incredibly guilty?pic.twitter.com/X1nyjUuwE2 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 31, 2025

Hahahaha. Oh look a Karen screaming for more fraud to happen. I’m shocked 🙄🤣 — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) December 31, 2025

Freudian slip. Keep white liberal woman out of politics please — Heritage American 🇺🇸 (@HeritageAmer) December 31, 2025

That pause tells you more than the words. People who know everything’s clean don’t slip like that. — Benefits HQ (@WhoBenefitsHQ) December 31, 2025

They try so hard to deny the obvious, and then get upset when even they have to admit it. — Andrew Sheraiah Davidson (@ReflectionsofAD) December 31, 2025

🚨 WOW. MASK OFF MOMENT.



She literally covered her mouth after admitting “there IS fraud.”



You don’t panic like that unless the truth just slipped out. The cover-up reaction says more than any denial ever could. 👀 — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) December 31, 2025

When they say the quiet part out loud… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) December 31, 2025

Busted 💀💀 — Beuks605 (@Beuks605) December 31, 2025

She knows there's fraud. She just wasn't supposed to say it.

This lapse unmasks Yankee deceit. Vile indeed. — Gen Barnard Bee (@GenBarnardBee) December 31, 2025

“I agree stop it!” These people won’t stop. They have to be returned to their glorious country of Somalia — Heritage American 🇺🇸 (@HeritageAmer) December 31, 2025

Twice in one day! Ok, this is absolutely scripted... Enjoy the show 🍿🍿 — Scott (@_STRound) December 31, 2025

Why does this keep happening? — Chunggington (@SNovaLux) December 31, 2025

Because it's true. The truth leaks out every now and then.

Tell the truth. You already started by saying there is fraud. Now finish what you started saying. Unfuknbelievable — Flippa (@Marino12Marino) December 31, 2025

So hard not to lie. The white liberal woman is quite a spectacle to watch in the wild. — Silver (@piercove) December 31, 2025

The mask slipped because the truth was already there.

Once lies crack on camera, the collapse accelerates. — Or Gabriel Ohana (@IronNarrative1) December 31, 2025

White liberal women are a threat to democracy. — Ja'Quawon Babatunde (@KingOfDaBlks) December 31, 2025

This is quite the disaster of a rally.

***

