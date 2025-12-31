Jennifer Welch Jumps on Anti-Israel Conspiracy Bandwagon
Even Jack Smith Has Helped Make Lib Journos' Fawning over Jan. 6 Committee's...
MAZE Flashback to 2018: Fraud Is So Widespread People Are Buying Shares in...
Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'
This Brief Summary of CNN's MN Daycare Fraud Investigation NAILS the Pitiful State...
Report: More Than 40 Daycares Opened the Same Day by the Same Somali...
VIP
Billionaire in Blessings: Reflecting on a Year Full of Love, Laughter, and Florida...
Manager of Daycare That Was Broken Into Says the Attention Has Been Frightening...
BONJOUR! Bari Weiss Has the PERFECT Response to Fake Journalist George Clooney's Criticism...
CNN Reporter Made a Few Phone Calls in Effort to Discredit Nick Shirley...
VIP
Mike Rowe Shares a Wonderful Christmas 'Carol' That We Can All Enjoy ......
THAT Oughta Do It! Mayor Brandon Johnson Gets Roasted Over Video About Staying...
Pay-to-Play Peter Gets Pickpocketed: London Thieves Snatch Schorsch's Gucci Murse in Ultim...
MN Star Tribune Reporter Deena Winter Deletes X Account After Obsessing Over Nick...

Minnesota Childcare Director Goes a Little Off-Script: 'There Is Fraud'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 31, 2025
Sarah D.

As Twitchy reported earlier, a Somali woman at a rally in Minnesota froze up when the script she was reading from said, "I understand, fraud is bad." After being immobilized for a bit for using the F-word at the rally, she looked desperately to the people around her to bail her out, and bail she did, to tepid applause from supporters. She was supposed to be discussing the impact on her of a federal freeze on childcare payments in Minnesota. Plenty of people took still frames of her holding her hand over her mouth the minute she realized what she said.

Advertisement

This looks to be the same rally, and a childcare director admitted, "I went a little off script" when she came right out and said, "There is fraud." Freudian slip?

We think she came on a spoke directly after the Somali woman, and also ended up covering her mouth. At least she got back on script.

Recommended

Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'
Brett T.
Advertisement

She knows there's fraud. She just wasn't supposed to say it.

Because it's true. The truth leaks out every now and then.

Advertisement

This is quite the disaster of a rally.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'
Brett T.
Even Jack Smith Has Helped Make Lib Journos' Fawning over Jan. 6 Committee's 'Star Witness' Age Horribly
Doug P.
Jennifer Welch Jumps on Anti-Israel Conspiracy Bandwagon
Gordon K
Report: More Than 40 Daycares Opened the Same Day by the Same Somali Shell Company
Brett T.
BONJOUR! Bari Weiss Has the PERFECT Response to Fake Journalist George Clooney's Criticisms
Grateful Calvin
CNN Reporter Made a Few Phone Calls in Effort to Discredit Nick Shirley and It Didn't Go So Well
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad' Brett T.
Advertisement