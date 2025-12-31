This Brief Summary of CNN's MN Daycare Fraud Investigation NAILS the Pitiful State...
Delusional Tim Walz Exposes Trump's Evil Genius 'Long Game' With Minnesota Fraud Crackdown

Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 31, 2025
imgflip

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Jim O'Neill, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, has posted to X that "we have turned off the money spigot and we are finding the fraud," adding that "we have frozen all child care payments to the state of Minnesota." Minnesotans rushed to the cameras and microphones on Wednesday to protest, but this mother, surrounded by supporters holding homemade signs, didn't seem to have come fully prepared.

From KARE 11 in Minneapolis:

The AWFLs jumped in to save her with some half-hearted applause.

She almost certainly had never said them before.

"Fraud is bad …." Uncomfortable silence, then subdued applause. Hooray, fraud is bad! What a speech.

That was our thought. They're probably not supposed to use the F-word out loud.

"I understand that fraud is bad … which is why there is no fraud in the entire Somali community to investigate. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

***

