Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Jim O'Neill, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, has posted to X that "we have turned off the money spigot and we are finding the fraud," adding that "we have frozen all child care payments to the state of Minnesota." Minnesotans rushed to the cameras and microphones on Wednesday to protest, but this mother, surrounded by supporters holding homemade signs, didn't seem to have come fully prepared.

From KARE 11 in Minneapolis:

"MN mom" panics after seeing "fraud is bad" in her script pic.twitter.com/EaV2Ptjssh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 31, 2025

The AWFLs jumped in to save her with some half-hearted applause.

“Fraud Is Bad”

The Face you make when those words come out of your mouth and it finally hits you. pic.twitter.com/pnPczMgOJw — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) December 31, 2025

The fact that they will not "out" the fraudsters while knowing they may lose a service they need -- is all you need to know.



What do you see about the supporters behind her? — The Appalachian (@k_b_appalachian) December 31, 2025

She is like “Oh shit I just lied” 😂 — American Pravda (@AmericanPravda) December 31, 2025

"Wait holy shit, fraud is bad??" — ᚹᚢᚱᛞᛁᛜ ᛗᚩᛞᚢᛚ ۞ 𐐎𐐨𐑉𐐼𐐮𐑍 𐐣𐐱𐐼𐑏𐑊 (@wyrdingmodule) December 31, 2025

"Fraud is bad. Fr--"



She literally did a double-take and looked at those words like she'd never considered them before! pic.twitter.com/FuKutliyZe — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) December 31, 2025

She almost certainly had never said them before.

The words she is reading don't even register before she says them... Wow. Is she running on a Pentium Processor 🤦‍♂️😆🍿🍿 — Scott (@_STRound) December 31, 2025

NPC.exe has encountered an unexpected error. Please restart the simulation. — Mahi_core✨ (@cosmic_dust200) December 31, 2025

Narrator: She did not, in fact, understand that fraud is bad. — colin (@mockdisasterttv) December 31, 2025

the way she is looking around after saying that shows the performativeness of her address — Roman Empire (@RomanHudelisPT) December 31, 2025

And they cheer her then.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣F'ing clowns!!! — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) December 31, 2025

"Fraud is bad …." Uncomfortable silence, then subdued applause. Hooray, fraud is bad! What a speech.

LMAO her saying "fraud is bad" made her feel sick saying it, lamo, like she just broke a religious oath by accident. — The Scarlet Sanctuary (@CrimsonVespers) December 31, 2025

The level of cope from these Somalis is next level right now. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 31, 2025

So, is this the first time she’s learning (learing) that fraud is bad?? 😆🤣😆 — Dale Miles 🇺🇸 (@JustHere4the1A) December 31, 2025

That’s fear. She is going to be punished for saying that. — 🇺🇸 Straight Talk Turncoat 🇺🇸 (@GAonMyMind99) December 31, 2025

That was our thought. They're probably not supposed to use the F-word out loud.

She’s afraid of something. Any body language experts want to take this one? — Pray for 𝕽𝖊𝖎𝖌𝖓 ☧ ✝︎ (@PrayingForReign) December 31, 2025

The look in her eyes, the expression on her face... I hope she is ok when she gets home. she Looks terrified. — Angry Tax Payer (@AngryPayer) December 31, 2025

"I understand that fraud is bad … which is why there is no fraud in the entire Somali community to investigate. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

***

