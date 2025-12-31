Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, Jim O'Neill, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, has posted to X that "we have turned off the money spigot and we are finding the fraud," adding that "we have frozen all child care payments to the state of Minnesota." Minnesotans rushed to the cameras and microphones on Wednesday to protest, but this mother, surrounded by supporters holding homemade signs, didn't seem to have come fully prepared.
From KARE 11 in Minneapolis:
"MN mom" panics after seeing "fraud is bad" in her script pic.twitter.com/EaV2Ptjssh— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 31, 2025
The AWFLs jumped in to save her with some half-hearted applause.
“Fraud Is Bad”— Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) December 31, 2025
The Face you make when those words come out of your mouth and it finally hits you. pic.twitter.com/pnPczMgOJw
December 31, 2025
The fact that they will not "out" the fraudsters while knowing they may lose a service they need -- is all you need to know.— The Appalachian (@k_b_appalachian) December 31, 2025
What do you see about the supporters behind her?
December 31, 2025
She is like “Oh shit I just lied” 😂— American Pravda (@AmericanPravda) December 31, 2025
"Wait holy shit, fraud is bad??"— ᚹᚢᚱᛞᛁᛜ ᛗᚩᛞᚢᛚ ۞ 𐐎𐐨𐑉𐐼𐐮𐑍 𐐣𐐱𐐼𐑏𐑊 (@wyrdingmodule) December 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
"Fraud is bad. Fr--"— Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) December 31, 2025
She literally did a double-take and looked at those words like she'd never considered them before! pic.twitter.com/FuKutliyZe
She almost certainly had never said them before.
The words she is reading don't even register before she says them... Wow. Is she running on a Pentium Processor 🤦♂️😆🍿🍿— Scott (@_STRound) December 31, 2025
NPC.exe has encountered an unexpected error. Please restart the simulation.— Mahi_core✨ (@cosmic_dust200) December 31, 2025
Narrator: She did not, in fact, understand that fraud is bad.— colin (@mockdisasterttv) December 31, 2025
the way she is looking around after saying that shows the performativeness of her address— Roman Empire (@RomanHudelisPT) December 31, 2025
And they cheer her then.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣F'ing clowns!!!— The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) December 31, 2025
"Fraud is bad …." Uncomfortable silence, then subdued applause. Hooray, fraud is bad! What a speech.
LMAO her saying "fraud is bad" made her feel sick saying it, lamo, like she just broke a religious oath by accident.— The Scarlet Sanctuary (@CrimsonVespers) December 31, 2025
The level of cope from these Somalis is next level right now.— AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 31, 2025
So, is this the first time she’s learning (learing) that fraud is bad?? 😆🤣😆— Dale Miles 🇺🇸 (@JustHere4the1A) December 31, 2025
That’s fear. She is going to be punished for saying that.— 🇺🇸 Straight Talk Turncoat 🇺🇸 (@GAonMyMind99) December 31, 2025
That was our thought. They're probably not supposed to use the F-word out loud.
She’s afraid of something. Any body language experts want to take this one?— Pray for 𝕽𝖊𝖎𝖌𝖓 ☧ ✝︎ (@PrayingForReign) December 31, 2025
The look in her eyes, the expression on her face... I hope she is ok when she gets home. she Looks terrified.— Angry Tax Payer (@AngryPayer) December 31, 2025
"I understand that fraud is bad … which is why there is no fraud in the entire Somali community to investigate. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
