HHS Has 'Turned Off the Money Spigot' to Minnesota, Freezing All Child Care Payments

Brett T. | 6:40 PM on December 30, 2025

Independent journalist Nick Shirley's video certainly is having consequences. Federal investigations into the billion-dollar fraud are being stepped up, and Jim O'Neill, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, has posted to X that "We have turned off the money spigot and we are finding the fraud."

The post continues:

… against the blatant fraud that appears to be rampant in Minnesota and across the country:

1. I have activated our defend the spend system for all ACF payments. Starting today, all ACF payments across America will require a justification and a receipt or photo evidence before we send money to a state.

2. Alex Adams and I have identified the individuals in @nickshirleyy's excellent work. I have demanded from @GovTimWalz a comprehensive audit of these centers. This includes attendance records, licenses, complaints, investigations, and inspections.

3. We have launched a dedicated fraud-reporting hotline and email address at https://childcare.gov. Whether you are a parent, provider, or member of the general public, we want to hear from you.

We have turned off the money spigot and we are finding the fraud. 

@ACFHHS @HHSGov

Yep. "Racist President Trump Starves Children."

Guaranteed, but they will be overturned.

It's refreshing to see some decisive action from the federal government.

***

