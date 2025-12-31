Jennifer Welch Jumps on Anti-Israel Conspiracy Bandwagon
Even Jack Smith Has Helped Make Lib Journos' Fawning over Jan. 6 Committee's...
Minnesota Childcare Director Goes a Little Off-Script: 'There Is Fraud'
Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'
This Brief Summary of CNN's MN Daycare Fraud Investigation NAILS the Pitiful State...
Report: More Than 40 Daycares Opened the Same Day by the Same Somali...
VIP
Billionaire in Blessings: Reflecting on a Year Full of Love, Laughter, and Florida...
Manager of Daycare That Was Broken Into Says the Attention Has Been Frightening...
BONJOUR! Bari Weiss Has the PERFECT Response to Fake Journalist George Clooney's Criticism...
CNN Reporter Made a Few Phone Calls in Effort to Discredit Nick Shirley...
VIP
Mike Rowe Shares a Wonderful Christmas 'Carol' That We Can All Enjoy ......
THAT Oughta Do It! Mayor Brandon Johnson Gets Roasted Over Video About Staying...
Pay-to-Play Peter Gets Pickpocketed: London Thieves Snatch Schorsch's Gucci Murse in Ultim...
MN Star Tribune Reporter Deena Winter Deletes X Account After Obsessing Over Nick...

MAZE Flashback to 2018: Fraud Is So Widespread People Are Buying Shares in Daycares

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on December 31, 2025
Meme

As we reported, the Quality Learing Center had renewed its license effective January 1, 2006, and apparently has been in "business" since 2017. That's what makes this report from FOX 9 in the Twin Cities from 2018 so interesting. Props to MAZE for digging it up. Apparently, as far back as 2018, it was an "open secret" that opening a daycare in Minnesota was a license to make money, thanks to the huge public subsidies. At least a hundred million a year? They had to pump that number up. That's a rookie number.

Advertisement

That's kind of damning.

"… has this man not been forced to resign?"

Recommended

Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'
Brett T.
Advertisement

We know what we're going to get in 2026 … more gaslighting about this being xenophobia against Somalis.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CRIME EDUCATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'
Brett T.
Minnesota Childcare Director Goes a Little Off-Script: 'There Is Fraud'
Brett T.
Even Jack Smith Has Helped Make Lib Journos' Fawning over Jan. 6 Committee's 'Star Witness' Age Horribly
Doug P.
Jennifer Welch Jumps on Anti-Israel Conspiracy Bandwagon
Gordon K
Report: More Than 40 Daycares Opened the Same Day by the Same Somali Shell Company
Brett T.
BONJOUR! Bari Weiss Has the PERFECT Response to Fake Journalist George Clooney's Criticisms
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad' Brett T.
Advertisement