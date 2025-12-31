MAZE Flashback to 2018: Fraud Is So Widespread People Are Buying Shares in Daycares

As we reported, the Quality Learing Center had renewed its license effective January 1, 2006, and apparently has been in "business" since 2017. That's what makes this report from FOX 9 in the Twin Cities from 2018 so interesting. Props to MAZE for digging it up. Apparently, as far back as 2018, it was an "open secret" that opening a daycare in Minnesota was a license to make money, thanks to the huge public subsidies. At least a hundred million a year? They had to pump that number up. That's a rookie number.
2018. The Somali daycare scam was so out in the open that people not involved were investing in it. 🤣— MAZE (@mazemoore) December 31, 2025
Meanwhile CNN is busy trying to convince people that there is no fraud. pic.twitter.com/2t1fiZeExf
That's kind of damning.
In 2018 a local news channel reported on and exposed the Minnesota Somali daycare fraud.— MAZE (@mazemoore) December 31, 2025
Keith Ellison was a Congressman at the time and he demanded that the Fox affiliate retract the report and apologize for "irresponsible reporting."
Ellison is now the AG of Minnesota. How… pic.twitter.com/OvyXDKp7Au
"… has this man not been forced to resign?"
Investment wise, its guaranteed, its state funded, bottomless pit of money.— stuckgear (@stuckgear) December 31, 2025
Exactly- drilling down a bit deeper is gonna expose more than Somalis...— Glick Grease (@whistlebiscuit1) December 31, 2025
We got Sarbanes-Oxley in 2002; will we be getting Omar-Klobuchar Daycare Freedom Act in 2026?— Jeffrey Whittaker (@jwhittaker4bcsb) December 31, 2025
We know what we're going to get in 2026 … more gaslighting about this being xenophobia against Somalis.
