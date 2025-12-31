Report: More Than 40 Daycares Opened the Same Day by the Same Somali Shell Company

OK, this is one we had to look up to see if anybody else was reporting it, because it seems even crazier than someone breaking into one of the allegedly fraudulent Somali daycare facilities and stealing all of the records. More than 40 daycares were opened on the same day in Columbus, Ohio, by the defunct shell organization, the Somali Education & Resource Center.

🚨🚨🚨🚨

How does one CLOSED SOMALIAN shell organization have over 40 “daycares” in Columbus Ohio? How do 40+ BEGIN ON THE SAME EXACT DAY ?

How much funding are they each receiving from the state? Are they “legitimate” childcare centers?!

Not so proud my state would allow… pic.twitter.com/2Kx4NylbsK — The Coerced Nurse (@thecoercednurse) December 30, 2025

"… this to happen."

BREAKING - Over 40 daycare centers in Columbus, Ohio, all opened under the same defunct shell organization, the Somali Education & Resource Center, have been identified as opening and beginning operations on the exact same day, with combined earnings of $14 million in 2024 alone. pic.twitter.com/Wr4YFUzP8e — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 31, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: OVER 40 “daycare centers” in Columbus, OH opened up using the SAME defunct Somali shell company on the SAME day, and collected $14 MILLION in subsidies in 2024 alone



Just CUT OFF the subsidies all together!



It’s OUT OF CONTROL! pic.twitter.com/S1Y8EqmBaS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 31, 2025

What's even more strange about this entity is that it gets Department of Agriculture grants. It's supposed to serve free meals, not provide daycares. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 31, 2025

Our government doles out tax dollars like freaking candy to these random third worlders with practically ZERO oversight.



But veterans have to BEG AND PLEAD for table scraps from the VA, and routinely get denied.



It’s so messed up. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 31, 2025

Simplest solution would be to stop federal grants altogether for education, daycare, meals, etc.



Blue states are always complaining they subsidize red states. Call their bluff. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) December 31, 2025

That would obviously be racist, misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic, and/or white supremacist. — Rob Jenkins (@profontheright) December 31, 2025

Good callout.



This can (and should) apply to all social service grants, as the only "proof" required is someone else's signature; easily bought with a kickback. — The Agreementist (@TheAgreementist) December 31, 2025

That is not a coincidence. It looks like a template being mass produced to harvest subsidies. Freeze the money and follow the same names across every centre — Leo (@LeoSimpson) December 31, 2025

Why bother even trying to be sneaky about it when the system is built for the express right to defraud it, and the politicians allow/facilitate it? — Shoe (@samosaur) December 31, 2025

sounds like a coordinated effort to exploit the system — Crypto Daddy ֎ (@cryptodaaddy) December 31, 2025

This is a shell company.



40 Daycare centers and not a single role filled. pic.twitter.com/u5Lvqth4xb — Jammles (@jammles9) December 31, 2025

$14 million in ONE year and they all opened on the SAME day?



this isn't even sophisticated fraud, it's like they didn't think anyone would actually check — NR (@nesterrr78) December 31, 2025

Huge launch, all on the same day? How did they get the start up capital for the supplies, renevations and training for all those state accredited "teachers"? — Raella Beth (@RaellaK) December 31, 2025

So the shell organization is no longer operative? Shut those down then immediately-huge RICO indicator — Jerri Reger (@Timetofly8895) December 31, 2025

Is this just more xenophobia directed at the Somali community, which has a huge presence in Columbus?

***

