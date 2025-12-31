Report: More Than 40 Daycares Opened the Same Day by the Same Somali Shell Company

Minnesota Mom Freezes Up After Reading Statement Saying, 'I Understand, Fraud Is Bad'
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 31, 2025
Twitchy

OK, this is one we had to look up to see if anybody else was reporting it, because it seems even crazier than someone breaking into one of the allegedly fraudulent Somali daycare facilities and stealing all of the records. More than 40 daycares were opened on the same day in Columbus, Ohio, by the defunct shell organization, the Somali Education & Resource Center.

"… this to happen."

Is this just more xenophobia directed at the Somali community, which has a huge presence in Columbus?

