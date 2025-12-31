CNN Reporter Made a Few Phone Calls in Effort to Discredit Nick Shirley and It Didn't Go So Well

After Nick Shirley's videos about Somali daycare centers in Minneapolis went viral, many in the media did the predictable "journalism" thing by questioning the integrity of the messenger and not trying to confirm for themselves any fraud that might be taking place.

As we noted earlier, lefties on CNN were spotted blaming Shirley, Trump and racism instead of the Somali fraudsters.

However, CNN did at least head to Minnesota to investigate... Nick Shirley. Clearly the CNN reporter was hoping to debunk and discredit what Shirley had on video, so the journo made some phone calls. The effort pretty much backfired. Watch, via @BigFish3000:

CNN’s effort to discredit Nick Shirley does not work out so well for them. pic.twitter.com/EsVdc0IKuq — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 31, 2025

Maybe CNN will report that many of the daycares were so busy helping the kids with their "learing" that they didn't have time to answer the phone.

Our ‘journalism’ laugh of the day. Wait for the phone call. 😂 This would be embarrassing for her if ‘journalists’ were capable of feeling embarrassment.@tmi3rd @pudgenet @doctorshiloh @DukeSelden https://t.co/FNT1Lu5XFR — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) December 31, 2025

So true. And that willingness to take somebody's word for it would NOT have been extended to anybody in the Trump administration or the Republican Party.

“We reached out to the daycares in Nick Shirley’s video. Only one answered and they DID say they are a legitimate business.”



Oh I guess it’s case closed then - great work CNN!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/6hYzBgd8ld — Jason (@JCNVV90) December 31, 2025

Nick shows up with recorded hard proof for everyone to see with their own eyes that daycares are fronts. CNN journalist makes a quick call to a daycare center and takes them at their word. What a freaking joke! Legitimately embarrassing.🤡 — Monica Porras (@Mons24) December 31, 2025

There's just no beating the investigatory grit and determination of the newshounds at CNN.

1 answered the phone and said they were legit.



Beyond Parody.

Too far-fetched even for @TheBabylonBee — Bob Dorn (@GoGreenRC) December 31, 2025

Typical CNN journalism, we called one of the businesses and they told us they're legit, so its all good. What a joke 😃 — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) December 31, 2025

Reporter talks to somebody at one of the daycares, who says "nope, no fraud going on here."

CNN reporter:

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for Democrats (and also Somali fraudsters).

