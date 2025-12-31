Manager of Daycare That Was Broken Into Says the Attention Has Been Frightening...
CNN Reporter Made a Few Phone Calls in Effort to Discredit Nick Shirley and It Didn't Go So Well

Doug P. | 3:15 PM on December 31, 2025

After Nick Shirley's videos about Somali daycare centers in Minneapolis went viral, many in the media did the predictable "journalism" thing by questioning the integrity of the messenger and not trying to confirm for themselves any fraud that might be taking place. 

As we noted earlier, lefties on CNN were spotted blaming Shirley, Trump and racism instead of the Somali fraudsters

However, CNN did at least head to Minnesota to investigate... Nick Shirley. Clearly the CNN reporter was hoping to debunk and discredit what Shirley had on video, so the journo made some phone calls. The effort pretty much backfired. Watch, via @BigFish3000: 

Maybe CNN will report that many of the daycares were so busy helping the kids with their "learing" that they didn't have time to answer the phone. 

So true. And that willingness to take somebody's word for it would NOT have been extended to anybody in the Trump administration or the Republican Party.

BONJOUR! Bari Weiss Has the PERFECT Response to Fake Journalist George Clooney's Criticisms
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin
There's just no beating the investigatory grit and determination of the newshounds at CNN.

Reporter talks to somebody at one of the daycares, who says "nope, no fraud going on here."

CNN reporter:

 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for Democrats (and also Somali fraudsters). 

