Leftists on CNN’s NewsNight Blame Nick Shirley, Trump, and Racism Instead of Somali Fraudsters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:04 AM on December 31, 2025
Twitchy

Leftists on CNN are having a hard time bringing themselves to condemn the Somali fraud happening in Minnesota. But they’re having no problem attacking independent journalist Nick Shirley and President Donald Trump. Of course, calls against imaginary vigilantism and non-existent racism dominated their tired talking points.

Start here. (READ)

Night two of LIVID CNN leftists waging attacks — not on the people stealing billions from taxpayers in Minnesota — but on Nick Shirley and Donald Trump.

Abby Phillip: Uncritically pushes MN gov statements claiming no fraud at these facilities as evidence Shirley is wrong.

Tiffany Cross: Calls Shirley’s reporting “vigilante justice,” says "we have to call these things out with outrage, with righteous indignation!” (the investigations, not the fraud)

Maria Cardona: “Targeting" this community is racist, xenophobic, dangerous!

Abby Phillip: Shirley’s work is all "performative."

These people are apoplectic about everything in this story — except the ACTUAL FRAUD.

This clip features the unhinged rantings of Tiffany Cross, so you’ve been warned. (WATCH)

‘Won’t somebody please think of the poor Somali fraudsters?’

Commenters wonder how leftists will explain it when all this fraud results in convictions and sentences. They already have some ideas about how Democrats will further attempt to make Somalis look like they are the victims.

Prediction: the Somali daycare people will stage some sort of attack on their buildings, rocks through windows, they will claim a child got hurt, and show pictures of some crying children. Maybe they'll even burn one of these dumps down. Honestly, this is their only play right now - get Anderson Cooper down there interviewing some crying kids.

— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) December 31, 2025

It’s only a matter of time until that happens…

…and now it’s happened.

We can expect an all-out blitz of fake attacks to make these Somalis look like they’re under siege.

Of course, the leftist ladies of CNN will be there lapping it up while claiming there’s no fraud.

These women are so low-IQ that I’m surprised they can brush their teeth. To say there’s no fraud just because the Minnesota government said so is ludicrous.

At least $9 billion that we know about has been stolen by the Somali community in Minnesota. The childcare centers that Nick Shirley (and others) reported on are blatantly fraudulent. If these CNN hacks actually looked at the posted videos, they’d see that.

Shirley has as much right as anyone else to investigate these frauds. These women on CNN are just too mentally cowardly to consider that they might be wrong.

— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 31, 2025

‘We found no ledger labeled FRAUD, so there’s nothing we can do!’

As expected, here come the claims of white supremacy and racism. It’s all so tiresome.

These CNN lefties are all Democrats; it’s a given that American taxpayers are dead last on their priority lists.

