Dude. WUT? CNN Journo FIRED for Defaming Navy Vet DRAGGED for Bidding 'Comrades' an Emotional Farewell

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on June 03, 2025
Twitchy

Alex Marquardt was fired after he cost CNN millions of dollars for defaming a decorated Navy veteran.

You wouldn't know that from his emotional farewell post ... 

Hrm.

About that:

From Newsbusters:

In a Monday morning X post, chief national security correspondent Alex Marquardt announced that he would be leaving CNN “after 8 terrific years.” But Marquardt’s departure comes four months after he cost the network several million dollars and tarnished their reputation with a maliciously defamatory report against Navy veteran Zachary Young.

“Some personal news: I’m leaving CNN after 8 terrific years,” he wrote to his followers.

Adding: “Tough to say goodbye but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business. Profound thank you to my comrades on the National Security team & the phenomenal teammates I’ve worked with in the US and abroad.”

The very best in the business? Really? 

Excuse us, but HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Womp womp womp womp.

Call the Fight! David Mamet KO's Bill Maher on Jan. 6, the 2020 Election, AND Immigration
Grateful Calvin
Ouch.

As you can see, this has not been going well for Alex.

Yeah, probably not the best choice of wording.

