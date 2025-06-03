Dude. WUT? CNN Journo FIRED for Defaming Navy Vet DRAGGED for Bidding 'Comrades' an Emotional Farewell

Alex Marquardt was fired after he cost CNN millions of dollars for defaming a decorated Navy veteran.

You wouldn't know that from his emotional farewell post ...

Some personal news: I’m leaving CNN after 8 terrific years. Tough to say goodbye but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business. Profound thank you to my comrades on the National Security team & the phenomenal teammates I’ve worked with in the US and abroad. — Alex Marquardt (@MarquardtA) June 2, 2025

Hrm.

About that:

There's a not-zero-percent chance he was fired for maliciously defaming a Navy veteran and costing CNN millions.https://t.co/l8tEkbWxJY — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 2, 2025

From Newsbusters:

In a Monday morning X post, chief national security correspondent Alex Marquardt announced that he would be leaving CNN “after 8 terrific years.” But Marquardt’s departure comes four months after he cost the network several million dollars and tarnished their reputation with a maliciously defamatory report against Navy veteran Zachary Young. “Some personal news: I’m leaving CNN after 8 terrific years,” he wrote to his followers. Adding: “Tough to say goodbye but it’s been an honor to work among the very best in the business. Profound thank you to my comrades on the National Security team & the phenomenal teammates I’ve worked with in the US and abroad.”

The very best in the business? Really?

Excuse us, but HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Chief National Security Correspondent Alex Marquardt has been fired in disgrace after reporting misinformation that cost the network over $5 million following a defamation trial. https://t.co/lY1Hn3xbPY — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2025

Womp womp womp womp.

One of the best at defaming decorated veterans on behalf of the Biden regime..... dunce — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) June 3, 2025

Ouch.

After reading what took place in your case, I can conclusively state that in 36 years of practicing law, I have never seen a more egregious example of willful, deliberate and weaponized defamation than what you and @CNN perpetrated against Zachary Young.



No matter how much he… — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) June 2, 2025

As you can see, this has not been going well for Alex.

Good riddance. You have zero credibility or integrity. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 3, 2025

Eww, comrades? — Red Bird (@SherryTurn3r) June 3, 2025

Yeah, probably not the best choice of wording.

