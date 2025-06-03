Rashida Tlaib Thought Posting Empty Words About Boulder Attack Would Make Her Look Good, She Was WRONG

Anytime a politician says or writes something, pay very careful attention to the words they use. Not only did someone else likely write the words for them, but they are picked to avoid saying certain things while pretending they said the right thing.

Advertisement

If that makes sense.

In other words, it's always double-speak.

For example, here's what Rashida Tlaib posted about the targeted terrorist attack in Boulder, CO:

The violent attack in Boulder is horrific. My heart goes out to all of the victims and their families. Violence has no place in our communities. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) June 2, 2025

Now, looking at this very lazy and empty statement, you might think it's just meh. BUT when you think about the words she (they) chose for a specific reason ... well, it's still meh, but there's more here. For example, she calls it an attack, which is fine, but notice she left out the word TERRORIST. Also, notice she avoids describing the victims of the terrorist attack who were Jewish.

And of course, the dig at violence in communities is likely not about Boulder at all but about what she thinks is happening in Gaza.

Then again, it could just be a lazy post, and this editor is overthinking it.

Either way, this did not go the way Rashida wanted it to:

How much did it hurt you to have to post this? — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 3, 2025

She didn't say much, so we doubt this hurt her at all.

She didn’t mean it. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) June 3, 2025

Bingo.

Nailed it.

Just shut up. No one believes your empty words. You’ve been spouting inflammatory rhetoric for years and you’re likely the biggest antisemite in congress. — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) June 3, 2025

BadgerJer should stop being so shy and really tell us how he feels.

Heh.

And of course, he's right.

Fixed this for you, @RepRashida:

The violent TERRORIST attack in Boulder is horrific. My heart goes out to all of the peaceful Jewish victims and their families. Tragically, One victim is a Holocaust survivor. Anti-Semitic terrorism has no place in our communities. — Dory Beutel 🇺🇸✌🏼🇺🇸 (@DoryBeutel) June 2, 2025

There ya' go.

That's what Rashida SHOULD have posted, but we all know why she didn't.

============================================================

Related:

LOOK on David Axelrod's Face As Scott Jennings DECIMATES Free-Palestine Movement Is PRICELESS (Watch)

DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their Faces out of SHAME (WATCH)

YO, Whoever Is Behind Sesame Street Pushing Pride Month ... THIS AIN'T IT

Rapid Response 47 Serves REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice to Chris Murphy for Spewing SAME Tax Cut Lies

Adam Kinzinger Picks Fight with Tim Burchett Over USAID and While We Knew He Was Dumb THIS Was SUPER Dumb

============================================================