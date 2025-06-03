Lone Wolf? Wait. WHAT? You Have to See NBC News' Boulder Terrorist Attack...
Rashida Tlaib Thought Posting Empty Words About Boulder Attack Would Make Her Look Good, She Was WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on June 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Anytime a politician says or writes something, pay very careful attention to the words they use. Not only did someone else likely write the words for them, but they are picked to avoid saying certain things while pretending they said the right thing.

If that makes sense.

In other words, it's always double-speak.

For example, here's what Rashida Tlaib posted about the targeted terrorist attack in Boulder, CO:

Now, looking at this very lazy and empty statement, you might think it's just meh. BUT when you think about the words she (they) chose for a specific reason ... well, it's still meh, but there's more here. For example, she calls it an attack, which is fine, but notice she left out the word TERRORIST. Also, notice she avoids describing the victims of the terrorist attack who were Jewish.

And of course, the dig at violence in communities is likely not about Boulder at all but about what she thinks is happening in Gaza.

Then again, it could just be a lazy post, and this editor is overthinking it.

Either way, this did not go the way Rashida wanted it to:

She didn't say much, so we doubt this hurt her at all.

Bingo.

Nailed it.

BadgerJer should stop being so shy and really tell us how he feels.

Heh.

And of course, he's right.

There ya' go.

That's what Rashida SHOULD have posted, but we all know why she didn't.

============================================================

============================================================

