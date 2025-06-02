DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their Faces out of SHAME (WATCH)

Sicily's Mt. Etna Erupts, Sending Tourists Fleeing
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on June 02, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Think it's safe to say this reporter got way more than she asked for questioning why ICE agents wear masks. We get it, our pals on the Left have been making digs at ICE agents over the masks for months now, claiming they're hiding their faces in shame.

Advertisement

Why else would this reporter ask such a stupid question?

Todd Lyons was more than happy to set her straight:

So, they're not ashamed of the work they're doing, they're protecting themselves, their families, and friends from nutjob lefties who have proven on more than one occasion they are dangerous and violent.

Tell us how you really feel, Jared. 

Gosh, conservatives are so shy and seldom tell the world what they really think.

Heh.

Awww yes, they were more than happy to let thugs and criminals mask-up while they destroyed communities, looted Targets, and ruined blue cities across the country in the name of EQUITY.

And thank God for that.

