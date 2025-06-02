DAMN! Todd Lyons Shuts Reporter DOWN for Implying ICE Agents Are Hiding Their Faces out of SHAME (WATCH)

Think it's safe to say this reporter got way more than she asked for questioning why ICE agents wear masks. We get it, our pals on the Left have been making digs at ICE agents over the masks for months now, claiming they're hiding their faces in shame.

Why else would this reporter ask such a stupid question?

Todd Lyons was more than happy to set her straight:

🚨 WATCH: Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons returned to the press conference on Operation Patriot when a reporter asked why ICE agents wear masks:



"People are out there taking photos of the names and their faces and posting them online with death threats to their family." pic.twitter.com/V7XqX8IrES — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 2, 2025

So, they're not ashamed of the work they're doing, they're protecting themselves, their families, and friends from nutjob lefties who have proven on more than one occasion they are dangerous and violent.

They wear masks because of the #ViolentFascism of #EvilMarxist Demo(n)cRATs. The American left has become so violent that the only way to safely conduct law enforcement is with masks. #EvilMarxists have always been as violent as #EvilIslamists/#IslamistTerrorists#JustLikeNazis — Jared Law (@jaredlaw) June 2, 2025

Tell us how you really feel, Jared.

Gosh, conservatives are so shy and seldom tell the world what they really think.

Heh.

Magically the legacy media are concerned about face diapers now. It doesn’t seem to bother them when the criminals are wearing them! — MAGA’s the fix (@Honesttruthman) June 2, 2025

Awww yes, they were more than happy to let thugs and criminals mask-up while they destroyed communities, looted Targets, and ruined blue cities across the country in the name of EQUITY.

And thank God for that.

