ATTACK, Not 'Incident': Boulder Mayor's Statement on Terrorist Attack Is As USELESS As You'd Expect

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:05 AM on June 02, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

It took Boulder Mayor Aaron Brokett several hours before he posted anything about the targeted terrorist attack that took place in his city on Sunday afternoon. And of course, what he did finally post was pretty weak and reeked of political correctness because he's likely afraid to upset the antisemites who vote for him and his party.

Incident?

Huh. Just an incident.

K.

Full disclosure, when Brockett first appeared on our timeline, we weren't entirely sure this was the real account for the mayor because, yes, it's a mess, and there is no verification listed with his name. However, it's him.

Unless it's Police Chief Steve Redfearn, who claimed it was too early to know the actual motive of the monster screaming about freeing Palestine and erasing Israel. Gosh, whatever could the motive have been?

He called this an incident so gosh, it sounds like violence and hatred might have a place in Boulder as long as it's politically convenient.

Uh-huh.

Sure, it does. That's why it took him several hours to post about the incident that took place in his city.

X isn't buying it either.

This.

Check THIS out:

Post continues:

The same guy who helped normalize this circus on the podium. @AaronBrockett12 you should be ashamed of yourself.

This.

There's a reason for that.

Editor's note: We misread one post and have corrected the piece. - sj

