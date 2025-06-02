ATTACK, Not 'Incident': Boulder Mayor's Statement on Terrorist Attack Is As USELESS As You'd Expect

It took Boulder Mayor Aaron Brokett several hours before he posted anything about the targeted terrorist attack that took place in his city on Sunday afternoon. And of course, what he did finally post was pretty weak and reeked of political correctness because he's likely afraid to upset the antisemites who vote for him and his party.

I am saddened and outraged at the appalling attack on members of Boulder's Jewish community that happened today during a peaceful gathering on Pearl Street. My heart goes out to the victims and their families and all who were impacted by this tragic incident. — Aaron Brockett (@AaronBrockett12) June 2, 2025

Incident?

Huh. Just an incident.

K.

I'm very grateful to the first responders for their swift arrival on the scene, their medical aid to the victims, and for taking the suspect into custody so quickly. — Aaron Brockett (@AaronBrockett12) June 2, 2025

Full disclosure, when Brockett first appeared on our timeline, we weren't entirely sure this was the real account for the mayor because, yes, it's a mess, and there is no verification listed with his name. However, it's him.

I'm confident that working with our law enforcement partners we will be able to ensure that a full investigation is made and justice will be served. — Aaron Brockett (@AaronBrockett12) June 2, 2025

Unless it's Police Chief Steve Redfearn, who claimed it was too early to know the actual motive of the monster screaming about freeing Palestine and erasing Israel. Gosh, whatever could the motive have been?

As the mayor of the city of Boulder, I want to be clear that violence and hatred have no place here. Attacks like these seek to strike terror in people's hearts and divide us from one another, but Boulder will stand strong together. — Aaron Brockett (@AaronBrockett12) June 2, 2025

He called this an incident so gosh, it sounds like violence and hatred might have a place in Boulder as long as it's politically convenient.

Know that the Jewish community has my full support, and the support of the entire Boulder community. — Aaron Brockett (@AaronBrockett12) June 2, 2025

Uh-huh.

Sure, it does. That's why it took him several hours to post about the incident that took place in his city.

X isn't buying it either.

Resign accomplice — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) June 2, 2025

This.

The mayor of Boulder has blood on his hands.

👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/5ajHhVZ9wJ — Mark (@Wrangler_222) June 2, 2025

Check THIS out:

Let me introduce you to the mayor of Boulder, Colorado: Aaron Brockett. He let antisemitic posters slide, refused to remove a council member pushing anti-Israel rhetoric, and called it “unity.” Meanwhile, Jewish residents begged him to act, and he chose silence. The same guy who… pic.twitter.com/ym9RePhf5U — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 1, 2025

Post continues:

The same guy who helped normalize this circus on the podium. @AaronBrockett12 you should be ashamed of yourself.

This.

He looks like a liberal idiot — DAn.Truth.O (@DAnTruthO) June 2, 2025

There's a reason for that.

Editor's note: We misread one post and have corrected the piece. - sj

