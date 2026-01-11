When Your DA Thinks He's in a Movie: Krasner's 'FAFO' Sunglasses Post Gives Nuclear Levels of Cringe

To ICE and the National Guard: if you commit crimes in Philadelphia, we will charge you and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law. pic.twitter.com/RoHV1N9MEH— Larry Krasner (@LarryKrasnerDA) January 11, 2026
First of all, this man is 64 years old and should be over these kinds of antics. This is stuff people in their twenties do. Secondly, he's not particularly good looking and doesn't appear to have a neck, so he's not even a handsome older person pulling this stunt. Kevin Costner or Denzel Washington can get away with those kinds of tweets, even at their big age. Larry, not so much. I mean his real name is Lawrence. He just doesn't inspire the fear in others he is clearly going for.
The Right needs to realize what’s being teed up for them, through the stupidity, arrogance and lawlessness of their opponents - a generational chance to defang the mechanisms that allowed for Intentional Blue Misrule for decades.— Hampton Prescott (@hampprescott) January 11, 2026
Federal intervention in the South in the 60’s… https://t.co/4Lyxbqvxsk
Exactly. In the 60's, some state governments started to think they didn't have to follow federal law and the White House realized this union of states can't last if some states don't believe they have to follow the law. So, DC sent in folks to convince them all the states have to follow the laws. That is going to have to happen here, as well. A Philly DA can't believe he has the right to arrest federal law enforcement who are rightly enforcing federal law just because he doesn't like the laws. That's clearly what he believes.
LMAO, they try so hard to use social media the way this administration does, and it fails every time. https://t.co/NA1SrKAeNb— Claude Krause (@ClaudesBBQ) January 11, 2026
They all want to be Donald Trump so bad.
Oh, so you *can* enforce laws, just not against the violent thugs who overrun Philly. Got it. https://t.co/WoDadPppIr— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 11, 2026
He's only interested in arresting people trying to make Philly a better place. Maybe the real question should be why is he so invested in Philly remaining a dangerous place.
It would be news if Krassner prosecuted an actual criminal, let alone ICE. https://t.co/HJVespfU71— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 11, 2026
Unlike criminals in Philadelphia who get their charges dropped by the DA. https://t.co/o3ug9C2GAP— National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) January 11, 2026
The National Police Association has seen quite enough.
this is so cringe, even for a Soros DA https://t.co/IBewoTai0B— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) January 11, 2026
He should fire the person who told him this was a good idea.
This embarrassment of a DA regularly gives the velvet glove treatment to murders, robbers, and rapists…what a joke. https://t.co/nFqIFyyFv8— Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 11, 2026
He cares about protecting criminals, not the public.
Civil war… this guy doesn’t say the same to criminals. https://t.co/c3X6nK6xhJ— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 11, 2026
Civil War is exactly what the Left wants.
Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.
