VIP
Brandi Kruse Exposes the Lie: No New 'Invasive Exams' Needed to Keep Girls'...
NYC's New Mayor Suddenly Hates Hamas... After Voters Ignored All the Red Flags
While Iran Bleeds – Hundreds Dead in Brutal Crackdown – American College Activists...
FAFO in Real Time: Man Points 'Gun' (It's His Phone) at Federal Officers,...
Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie...
Juan Williams: 'The Record Shows the Big Bump in Premiums Is Due to...
What's a 'Hurder'? San Francisco Theater Kids Gather On the Beach for Cringe...
Porta-Potty Prince of NY: Mamdani Promises Free 'Modular Bathrooms' and What Could POSSIBL...
JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To...
Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As...
PEAK ROFL! X MOCKS Aaron Rupar for Sobbing Over His 'Brutalized City' ......
NYT's Kristof Equates Iconic Tiananmen Tank Man to a Commie Karen in an...
Deer in the Headlights: Ilhan Omar Looks Humiliated While Radical Protester Turns on...
Crime Writer Don Winslow Posts AI Hoax of ICE Ripping Baby From Sobbing...

When Your DA Thinks He's in a Movie: Krasner's 'FAFO' Sunglasses Post Gives Nuclear Levels of Cringe

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on January 11, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File


Larry Krasner is the District Attorney in Philadelphia. He posted a photo of himself wearing black sunglasses that he's tipping forward a bit as a warning to federal authorities to watch their step in Philly or he will arrest them. The second hand cringe is debilitating, honestly. 

First of all, this man is 64 years old and should be over these kinds of antics. This is stuff people in their twenties do. Secondly, he's not particularly good looking and doesn't appear to have a neck, so he's not even a handsome older person pulling this stunt. Kevin Costner or Denzel Washington can get away with those kinds of tweets, even at their big age. Larry, not so much. I mean his real name is Lawrence. He just doesn't inspire the fear in others he is clearly going for. 

Exactly. In the 60's, some state governments started to think they didn't have to follow federal law and the White House realized this union of states can't last if some states don't believe they have to follow the law. So, DC sent in folks to convince them all the states have to follow the laws. That is going to have to happen here, as well. A Philly DA can't believe he has the right to arrest federal law enforcement who are rightly enforcing federal law just because he doesn't like the laws. That's clearly what he believes. 

Advertisement

They all want to be Donald Trump so bad. 

He's only interested in arresting people trying to make Philly a better place. Maybe the real question should be why is he so invested in Philly remaining a dangerous place.

The National Police Association has seen quite enough. 

He should fire the person who told him this was a good idea.

He cares about protecting criminals, not the public.

Recommended

FAFO in Real Time: Man Points 'Gun' (It's His Phone) at Federal Officers, Gets Instant Lesson
justmindy
Advertisement

Civil War is exactly what the Left wants. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

 

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CRIME DONALD TRUMP ICE LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FAFO in Real Time: Man Points 'Gun' (It's His Phone) at Federal Officers, Gets Instant Lesson
justmindy
JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To the Mullahs
Aaron Walker
Now the Car Was Already MOVING? Ilhan Omar Tries Out a New Lie About Minneapolis ICE Shooting
Grateful Calvin
Ted Lieu's Tough-Guy Letter to Oil Barons Goes HILARIOUSLY Off the Rails As the 'Barons' Just NUKE Him
Sam J.
NYC's New Mayor Suddenly Hates Hamas... After Voters Ignored All the Red Flags
justmindy
While Iran Bleeds – Hundreds Dead in Brutal Crackdown – American College Activists Silent on Oppression
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FAFO in Real Time: Man Points 'Gun' (It's His Phone) at Federal Officers, Gets Instant Lesson justmindy
Advertisement