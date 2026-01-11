When Your DA Thinks He's in a Movie: Krasner's 'FAFO' Sunglasses Post Gives Nuclear Levels of Cringe

Larry Krasner is the District Attorney in Philadelphia. He posted a photo of himself wearing black sunglasses that he's tipping forward a bit as a warning to federal authorities to watch their step in Philly or he will arrest them. The second hand cringe is debilitating, honestly.



To ICE and the National Guard: if you commit crimes in Philadelphia, we will charge you and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law. pic.twitter.com/RoHV1N9MEH — Larry Krasner (@LarryKrasnerDA) January 11, 2026

First of all, this man is 64 years old and should be over these kinds of antics. This is stuff people in their twenties do. Secondly, he's not particularly good looking and doesn't appear to have a neck, so he's not even a handsome older person pulling this stunt. Kevin Costner or Denzel Washington can get away with those kinds of tweets, even at their big age. Larry, not so much. I mean his real name is Lawrence. He just doesn't inspire the fear in others he is clearly going for.

The Right needs to realize what’s being teed up for them, through the stupidity, arrogance and lawlessness of their opponents - a generational chance to defang the mechanisms that allowed for Intentional Blue Misrule for decades.



Federal intervention in the South in the 60’s… https://t.co/4Lyxbqvxsk — Hampton Prescott (@hampprescott) January 11, 2026

Exactly. In the 60's, some state governments started to think they didn't have to follow federal law and the White House realized this union of states can't last if some states don't believe they have to follow the law. So, DC sent in folks to convince them all the states have to follow the laws. That is going to have to happen here, as well. A Philly DA can't believe he has the right to arrest federal law enforcement who are rightly enforcing federal law just because he doesn't like the laws. That's clearly what he believes.