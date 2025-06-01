And BOOM: Scott Jennings Torches SLEEPY Debbie Dingell by 'Defending' Democrats and HER...
SO It Begins: Major League Baseball Kicks Off Pride Month With MASSIVE Strikeout and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on June 01, 2025
Meme

Full disclosure, in years past, we would have seen far more GAY logos for Pride month by the time of this writing on June 1. That being said, Major League Baseball really struck out with this post ... 

But only gay people deserve a special logo? How does this say that baseball is 'everyone's game'? 

Oh, that's right, it doesn't.

And as you all likely already know, this did not go well, at all:

Heh.

Indeed.

Because they're MORONS. Glad we could clear that up.

People are so shy on X. Heh.

BuT tHeN tHeY cAn'T pAnDeR tO gAy PeOpLe.

Unhinged Lefties Literally BECOME the Meme Freaking OUT Over Hilarious Cory Booker Nazi Salute Meme
Sam J.
Considering the missing rainbow logos from our timeline, it certainly seems that way.

Americans are so done with being lectured about having to care about who other Ameircans sleep with for a whole freaking month. Be gay. We don't care. In fact, the more groups try to force Americans to care, the less they do.

Way to strike out, MLB.

