SO It Begins: Major League Baseball Kicks Off Pride Month With MASSIVE Strikeout and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb

Full disclosure, in years past, we would have seen far more GAY logos for Pride month by the time of this writing on June 1. That being said, Major League Baseball really struck out with this post ...

But only gay people deserve a special logo? How does this say that baseball is 'everyone's game'?

Oh, that's right, it doesn't.

And as you all likely already know, this did not go well, at all:

Thank you! Baseball is the gayest game of all! https://t.co/ThXThJ85GG — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 1, 2025

Heh.

But they’re only in it for the balls. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 1, 2025

Happy Veterans Month pic.twitter.com/l21N0y2uqb — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) June 1, 2025

Indeed.

1. Gay people don't watch baseball, 2. If its “everyones game”, then why are you pandering to only 5-10% of the population? — PureDunkelheit (@SheckelsteinM) June 1, 2025

Because they're MORONS. Glad we could clear that up.

Well to celebrate veterans month, I will not watch a single MLB game for the rest of the season. — Freedom Is NOT FREE (@JPanjehshahi) June 1, 2025

This is digesting. The MLB sucks! — PiusX (@PiusXwest) June 1, 2025

People are so shy on X. Heh.

Just focus on playing the game dum dums.



🙄 — Suzie-Q Cthulu Kitty (@sioxielegend) June 1, 2025

BuT tHeN tHeY cAn'T pAnDeR tO gAy PeOpLe.

Pride month is canceled this year. I guess you didn't get the memo — Lexi (@Lexie49) June 1, 2025

Considering the missing rainbow logos from our timeline, it certainly seems that way.

Americans are so done with being lectured about having to care about who other Ameircans sleep with for a whole freaking month. Be gay. We don't care. In fact, the more groups try to force Americans to care, the less they do.

Way to strike out, MLB.

