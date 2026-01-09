Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder About NYT and WaPo After These Analyses of the ICE Shooting in MN

The Washington Post and New York Times both have an analysis of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis this week.

Here's the takeaway from the Washington Post: "ICE agent was not in vehicle's path when he fired at driver, analysis shows."

The New York Times has something similar: "A NY Times analysis from three camera angles shows the motorist was driving away from -- not toward -- a federal officer when he opened fire."

Is that so?

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway has something to keep in mind about these kinds of "journalists" who did the analyzing:

Brought to you by the same analysts and experts who manufactured the Russia collusion hoax, for which they were awarded a Pulitzer Prize. https://t.co/oc6o1zMnho — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 9, 2026

Additionally, how many outlets that helped the Biden White House push the "cheap fakes" BS are now to be trusted?

Is it possible to even fathom how different the US would be if we had a truthful, unbiased mainstream media? — Broken Clock (@skymac2) January 9, 2026

What a surprise corporate media is lying again 👇 https://t.co/fMyxUCBwvC — Michael Kelly (@Mkellytx2) January 9, 2026

They have a track record of doing that very thing so there's no reason to trust them now.

UPDATE:

A lot of Dem/media takes are already aging badly:

I was giving her the benefit of the doubt that she was afraid. This is not that. https://t.co/CsmqipqW9Q — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 9, 2026

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

