Mollie Hemingway Has a Reminder About NYT and WaPo After These Analyses of the ICE Shooting in MN

Doug P. | 1:45 PM on January 09, 2026
Screenshotted meme

The Washington Post and New York Times both have an analysis of the ICE shooting in Minneapolis this week. 

Advertisement

Here's the takeaway from the Washington Post: "ICE agent was not in vehicle's path when he fired at driver, analysis shows." 

The New York Times has something similar: "A NY Times analysis from three camera angles shows the motorist was driving away from -- not toward -- a federal officer when he opened fire."

Is that so?

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway has something to keep in mind about these kinds of "journalists" who did the analyzing: 

Additionally, how many outlets that helped the Biden White House push the "cheap fakes" BS are now to be trusted?

They have a track record of doing that very thing so there's no reason to trust them now. 

UPDATE:

A lot of Dem/media takes are already aging badly:

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

