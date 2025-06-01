The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems FAIL (Watch)

Dear Democrats,

If you want to know why you and your party are failing, just listen to your friendly neighborhood Stephen Miller, who was more than happy to lay out exactly what you're all doing wrong. Granted, you'll likely just get mad and call him a racist or something, but truly, there is much to be learned here.

Heh.

Watch this, it is pretty brutal:

BREAKING 🚨 Stephen Miller gives a step by step break down of WHY the Democrat Party has failed



“They cannot compete or operate in a fair system which is why they rig it”



MIC DROP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ihcpfk7uFx — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) June 1, 2025

Unsellable ideology.

In other words, Democrats support crap Americans don't like so they have to cheat.

And yikes, when you listen to their platform like this, it's really awful.

He’s not wrong. — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) June 1, 2025

They HAVE to rig it. Yup.

Boom😁 — Military Conflicts (@Alex_RobertsJ) June 1, 2025

Exactly. In an honest system, their party will not and cannot survive.

Was it because the ONLY thing they know how to do is code? — Casey (@spacey1137700) June 1, 2025

We see what she did there.

Whoa, a live look at the Democratic Party.

Nice.

while I agree 100%, let us not educate them on how to do better, or even cheat better. — brumars (@brumarsh) June 1, 2025

Fair point.

Heh.

