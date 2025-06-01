WATCH Hakeem Jeffries' Face As CNN Confronts Him with How Much Americans HATE...
The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems FAIL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on June 01, 2025
Twitter

Dear Democrats,

If you want to know why you and your party are failing, just listen to your friendly neighborhood Stephen Miller, who was more than happy to lay out exactly what you're all doing wrong. Granted, you'll likely just get mad and call him a racist or something, but truly, there is much to be learned here.

Love,

Twitchy Team

Heh.

Watch this, it is pretty brutal:

Unsellable ideology. 

In other words, Democrats support crap Americans don't like so they have to cheat.

And yikes, when you listen to their platform like this, it's really awful.

They HAVE to rig it. Yup.

Exactly. In an honest system, their party will not and cannot survive.

We see what she did there.

Whoa, a live look at the Democratic Party.

Nice.

