Bro, Take the L! Keith Olbermann FACEPLANTS Explaining How Cory Booker's Nazi Salute ISN'T a Nazi Salute

As Twitchy readers know, Cory Booker was caught giving a Nazi salute.

Yup, that's the truth.

Oh, could he have been waving or simply raising his hand from his heart, like Elon Musk? Of course. HOWEVER, our tolerant, ignorant friends on the Left changed the rules and now anyone holding up their hand in a certain way is a Nazi giving a Nazi salute.

Way to go, Cory.

Keith Olbermann, in all of his unhinged, insane wisdom, has been trying to claim it's different when Booker gives a Nazi salute and you can imagine how this has gone for the guy who was too crazy even for MSNBC to hire again.

Take a look:

Musk's hand is closed, fingers together. That's a salute. Booker's fingers are opened. That's a wave goodbye. Brandon's brain is devoid of cells. That's an IQ of 27 https://t.co/oHx6yReKXR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 1, 2025

But he extends his hand from his chest in a very direct line, Keith.

Sorry, not sorry. Them's the rules.

Are u really this stupid Keith? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 1, 2025

Is this a trick question?

Wait, if I wave to someone and don't spread my fingers open I'm a Nazi now?



I think Keith made this up. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) June 1, 2025

Because he did.

You really are a useful idiot! — scotty gardner/Gardner's Dozing (@GardnerKatyg8) June 1, 2025

Is Keith really useful, though?

You’re literally a meme, bro. pic.twitter.com/DYM2qpR7iQ — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) June 1, 2025

When is he NOT a meme?

Heh.

