WATCH Hakeem Jeffries' Face As CNN Confronts Him with How Much Americans HATE...
The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems...
VIP
So, That Claim Lefties Love About 97% of Scientists Believing Climate Change? Yeah,...
'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over...
BUSTED! Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing Hamas Propaganda in REAL-TIME and It's GLO...
‘Tampon Tim’ Tantrum: Walz Incites Democrats to be Meaner and to Bully ‘Dictator’...
VIP
CNN Laser-Focused on Trump’s Health During First Term but Took a Four-Year Vacation...
Jasmine Crockett Is Too Proud to Realize Republicans Like Her Because She’s Wrecking...
White House Sopranos? Preemptively Pardoned Dem Jamie Raskin Says Trump Admin is a...
VIP
Idea of Jake Tapper’s Book Came to Him When He Realized Kamala Harris...
Writer's Politico Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’
Cory Booker Does Hand Gesture Described in the Past by ‘Journalists’ and Democrats...
Woman Suing Seven Oil and Gas Companies for Her Mother’s Death
WATCH: Jasmine Crockett Says Biden's Cognitive Decline Was a False Narrative

Bro, Take the L! Keith Olbermann FACEPLANTS Explaining How Cory Booker's Nazi Salute ISN'T a Nazi Salute

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on June 01, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Cory Booker was caught giving a Nazi salute.

Yup, that's the truth.

Oh, could he have been waving or simply raising his hand from his heart, like Elon Musk? Of course. HOWEVER, our tolerant, ignorant friends on the Left changed the rules and now anyone holding up their hand in a certain way is a Nazi giving a Nazi salute.

Advertisement

Way to go, Cory.

Keith Olbermann, in all of his unhinged, insane wisdom, has been trying to claim it's different when Booker gives a Nazi salute and you can imagine how this has gone for the guy who was too crazy even for MSNBC to hire again.

Take a look:

But he extends his hand from his chest in a very direct line, Keith.

Sorry, not sorry. Them's the rules.

Is this a trick question?

Because he did.

Is Keith really useful, though?

Recommended

The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems FAIL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

When is he NOT a meme?

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son

Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing GROSS Hamas Lies in REAL-TIME and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig

Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for Garbage 9/11 'Punchline' Take

CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems FAIL (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH Hakeem Jeffries' Face As CNN Confronts Him with How Much Americans HATE Dem Leaders (He Is One!)
Sam J.
'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son
Sam J.
Writer's Politico Piece on 'DUI Hire' Pete Hegseth Has People ’Weeping and ‘Wailing’
Brett T.
BUSTED! Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing Hamas Propaganda in REAL-TIME and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
So, That Claim Lefties Love About 97% of Scientists Believing Climate Change? Yeah, It Just Got DEBUNKED
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The MIC Has Been DROPPED: Stephen Miller Gives Step-By-BRUTAL-Step Breakdown of Why Dems FAIL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement