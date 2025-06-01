'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son

You know FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are making a difference if The New York Times is putting out hit pieces on their efforts based on supposed 'leaks' from the FBI itself. We get it, they are desperate to frame Trump's DOJ as far more corrupt than Biden's because so much has come out about what Merrick Garland and Chris Wray were doing to politically target innocent Americans, but you'd think they would know better.

Advertisement

Especially when it comes to Dan Bongino.

Then again, this is the NYT we're talking about, and they're not exactly the brightest crayons in the box.

The latest NY Times piece is another failed attempt to slow us down. The Director and I are making important personnel changes at the FBI.



As I stated on this platform yesterday:

“The accountability process is ongoing as we move disciplined, and focused, leaders into critical… pic.twitter.com/mSPAa1wSHE — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 1, 2025

Post continues:

... critical positions in the field. And, we are removing employees who have violated their oaths, and those who invited partisanship into the workplace. The process is ongoing, and will not stop.” I want to emphasize the “will not stop” portion of my post. There’s no amount of leaks, or media hit pieces, that will stop the Director and I from making absolutely NECESSARY reforms. None.

What he said.

Thank you for what you are doing for American Bongino.



AND - Thanks to Kash for actually finding out who is violating the law by leaking - Obama gave lie detector tests too. — BelannF (@BelannF) June 1, 2025

Huh. Who knew?

They get loud when they're scared. Keep up the great work! Once you get all the evidence straight, it will be time for arrests. Do it right, we don't mind waiting ❤️ — Conelepe 🇺🇸 (Connie) (@conelepe1) June 1, 2025

To be completely fair, it's hard to be patient for the FBI to finally do the right thing, but considering the mess that was made of the agency under Biden, we're not surprised things are taking longer than we'd like.

You just keep being you Dan - undeterred, steadfast, and focused and the results will come. Sometimes the invisible wins are better than the ones we can see. 💪🇺🇸 — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) June 1, 2025

Also, never forget that the closer you are to busting bad people, the louder and more desperate they are going to become.

Stand fast.

============================================================

Related:

Video Fact-NUKES 'Legacy Media' Pushing GROSS Hamas Lies in REAL-TIME and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig

Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for Garbage 9/11 'Punchline' Take

CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)

Make. It. STOP! 'Jurassic Rebirth' Girl Power Poster Makes Me Want to HURL

============================================================