'We Will NOT Stop'! Dan Bongino Calls OUT NYT and FBI 'Leakers' Over Kash Patel Hit Piece and DAMN Son

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on June 01, 2025
Twitchy

You know FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino are making a difference if The New York Times is putting out hit pieces on their efforts based on supposed 'leaks' from the FBI itself. We get it, they are desperate to frame Trump's DOJ as far more corrupt than Biden's because so much has come out about what Merrick Garland and Chris Wray were doing to politically target innocent Americans, but you'd think they would know better.

Especially when it comes to Dan Bongino.

Then again, this is the NYT we're talking about, and they're not exactly the brightest crayons in the box.

Post continues:

... critical positions in the field. And, we are removing employees who have violated their oaths, and those who invited partisanship into the workplace. The process is ongoing, and will not stop.”

I want to emphasize the “will not stop” portion of my post. There’s no amount of leaks, or media hit pieces, that will stop the Director and I from making absolutely NECESSARY reforms. None. 

What he said.

Huh. Who knew?

To be completely fair, it's hard to be patient for the FBI to finally do the right thing, but considering the mess that was made of the agency under Biden, we're not surprised things are taking longer than we'd like. 

Also, never forget that the closer you are to busting bad people, the louder and more desperate they are going to become.

Stand fast.

============================================================

============================================================

