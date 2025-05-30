Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for Garbage 9/11 'Punchline' Take

As Twitchy readers know, Taylor Lorenz is a garbage person who spends her days writing garbage takes. Oh, and this time she said something especially stupid about 9/11, claiming not only did the United States deserve it, BUT that people joked about 9/11 all of the time.

Advertisement

She even claimed they are having 9/11-themed parties.

Yeah, gross stuff.

And while we covered her getting dragged, we were especially impressed with Megan McArdle who really and truly let Tay-Tay have it.

Take a look:

GenX here. Three people I knew died in the towers, human beings just like Taylor Lorenz, who got on the subway and went to work one day and then suddenly while they were drinking their coffee they had to decide whether to jump or burn to death.



Not a f**king punchline. https://t.co/drIyJJxgfn — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) May 30, 2025

Not.

A.

F**king.

Punchline.

She continued:

Some of my classmates, fresh out of business school, were just going through their training in the World Financial Center, and they had to watch the people across from them jump, and see the bodies crashing through the glass atrium below them.



Also not a f**king punchline. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) May 30, 2025

adsfadfs

I worked at Ground Zero for a year and for months they were collecting shreds of bodies. The construction workers who found them, who were not generally prone to emotional displays, wept almost as hard as Taylor Lorenz describing people harassing her online.



Just ... not a… — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) May 30, 2025

f**king punchline.

What she said.

All day, every day, and twice on Sundays.

============================================================

Related:

CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)

Make. It. STOP! 'Jurassic Rebirth' Girl Power Poster Makes Me Want to HURL

CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All We Can Say Is WOOF (Vid)

'About the Videos ...' Glenn Greenwald Responds to His Private Videos Being 'Maliciously' Released

Olivia Julianna Calls Republicans 'P**SIES' for Mocking Her Power to Convert Young Men and LOL HOOOBOY

============================================================