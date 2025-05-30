Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young...
Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for Garbage 9/11 'Punchline' Take

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on May 30, 2025
meme

As Twitchy readers know, Taylor Lorenz is a garbage person who spends her days writing garbage takes. Oh, and this time she said something especially stupid about 9/11, claiming not only did the United States deserve it, BUT that people joked about 9/11 all of the time.

She even claimed they are having 9/11-themed parties.

Yeah, gross stuff.

And while we covered her getting dragged, we were especially impressed with Megan McArdle who really and truly let Tay-Tay have it.

Take a look:

Not.

A.

F**king.

Punchline.

She continued:

adsfadfs

f**king punchline.

What she said.

All day, every day, and twice on Sundays.

============================================================

Tags: 911 TAYLOR LORENZ

