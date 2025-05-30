Rep. Dan Goldman Upset ICE 'Gestapo' Is Deporting the Criminal Illegals Dems Hoped...
'About the Videos ...' Glenn Greenwald Responds to His Private Videos Being 'Maliciously' Released

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on May 30, 2025
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

As Twitchy readers may or may not know, very private videos of Glenn Greenwald partaking in very private, adult activities were shared on social media without his permission. The videos made the rounds very quickly, and Greenwald was trending for most of the night and morning.

If you did not see the video, we would encourage you not to look for it. Especially since it sounds like it was released with malicious intent.

Greenwald released the following statement about the videos:

Responses to Greenwald's statement have been mixed:

If they do find out who released the videos, we'll let you know.

