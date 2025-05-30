'About the Videos ...' Glenn Greenwald Responds to His Private Videos Being 'Maliciously' Released

As Twitchy readers may or may not know, very private videos of Glenn Greenwald partaking in very private, adult activities were shared on social media without his permission. The videos made the rounds very quickly, and Greenwald was trending for most of the night and morning.

If you did not see the video, we would encourage you not to look for it. Especially since it sounds like it was released with malicious intent.

Greenwald released the following statement about the videos:

Responses to Greenwald's statement have been mixed:

❤️ I'm sorry this happened to you. No one deserves this, especially over something as idiotic as politics. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 30, 2025

I have no intention of searching for or watching the private videos of a public figure. So as far as I’m concerned, you’re good. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 30, 2025

You should’ve known, ever since Snowden, Assange, and the existence of surveillance tools like Pegasus, that nothing on your device is ever truly private. Given your critical reporting, it’s hard to understand why you’d film such ‘disturbing’ content in the first place. — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) May 30, 2025

So sorry @ggreenwald

Praying for you and the boys. Hope they are okay? 🙏✝️💛 — NolaMom 💜💛💜 (@pedsscrub) May 30, 2025

If this was all consensual, I don’t particularly care.



Not my life, but I am sorry that this happened to you. — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) May 30, 2025

It was wrong to release them without your consent, and that's the only point on the topic that matters to me. — Vierd 🇺🇸 (@Vierd1) May 30, 2025

You owe me 20 years of my life back after seeing that — Garbage Human (@GarbageHuman24) May 30, 2025

If they do find out who released the videos, we'll let you know.

