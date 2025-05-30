'We Are ALL F*GS!' Nashville Shooter's Notebooks Drop, Prove Even More BIZARRE Than...
Olivia Julianna Calls Republicans 'P**SIES' for Mocking Her Power to Convert Young Men and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on May 30, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the DNC has for some reason decided that Olivia Julianna is the key to attracting young men to the Democratic Party. That somehow she will have the power to convert them.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

C'mon, they had to know people would find this hilarious, yes? Even Olivia herself.

But no, instead, she recorded herself getting all big and bad with Republicans

Note: This editor showed this clip to her young son, who just graduated from high school and asked if she could convert him to the Democratic Party, and he said, 'No, HELL no.' And then he asked if she was trans ... seriously.

Anywho, as you can all imagine, this did not go over well for Olivia:

HAAAAAA

Nothing says girl power like calling a bunch of people p**sies.

Not reality.

That's for sure.

============================================================

