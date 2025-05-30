Olivia Julianna Calls Republicans 'P**SIES' for Mocking Her Power to Convert Young Men and HOOBOY (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, the DNC has for some reason decided that Olivia Julianna is the key to attracting young men to the Democratic Party. That somehow she will have the power to convert them.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

C'mon, they had to know people would find this hilarious, yes? Even Olivia herself.

But no, instead, she recorded herself getting all big and bad with Republicans

NEW: Olivia Julianna calls conservatives “puss*ies” for mocking her as she try’s to attract male voters.



“I’m in charge of bringing young men back to the Democrat party and y’all are a bunch of puss*ies.” pic.twitter.com/pdcn4bnWEe — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) May 29, 2025

Note: This editor showed this clip to her young son, who just graduated from high school and asked if she could convert him to the Democratic Party, and he said, 'No, HELL no.' And then he asked if she was trans ... seriously.

Anywho, as you can all imagine, this did not go over well for Olivia:

This is not me. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 30, 2025

HAAAAAA

ya'll can ya'lly ya'lly ya'll ya'll and ya'll ya'lly wa'lly ya'al



What languade is she speaking? 🤣 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) May 30, 2025

The fact they hired her to “bring young men back” to the Democrats party proves they don’t know WTF they are doing. Ugly, ignorant, & abrasive. Way to go there Libs 😂 — RMB (@rms432) May 29, 2025

Nothing says girl power like calling a bunch of people p**sies.

She's off to a glowing start. If she thinks this is going to win men over she doesn't know how to talk to men. They have been so toxic to men for the last 15 years and then expect them to drop everything and come running back the minute they ask them? What world do they live… — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 29, 2025

Not reality.

That's for sure.

