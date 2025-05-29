THIS Is Why We Despise Media: Check Out How Seattle News Station Spins...
Tulsi Gabbard Drops HUGE Receipt Proving Biden Admin Viewed Millions of Americans As a 'Terrorist Threat'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/John McDonnell

The Biden administration was bad news. So bad.

Like, the worst.

We know you know that, but the more we see coming out from the administration, especially from the DOJ, it's honestly terrifying that this was all going on and the American people had no way to stop it or defend themselves. And any time we dared even speak about it, we apparently got added to another list.

Wonder how many lists this editor is officially on? Hrm.

Post continues:

... which was often followed by FBI investigations, surveillance, and government-directed social media censorship.  This is a classic ploy to politicize intelligence and the national security state against the American people, undermining our Constitutionally-guaranteed rights and freedoms.

So if you said or wrote something they thought was against the Biden administration, they put you on a list, treated you as a threat, and surveilled you. Maybe even your family. Heck, we know they put lots of parents on lists because they dared speak up against school boards stealing a normal education from their kids to 'protect them' from a virus.

Thinking it's safe to say that each and every thing Democrats claimed Trump would do (or did do), they were doing. Actively.

Remember when Joe told half the country we were in for a winter of sickness and death?

What a sweetie.

As it should be.

Right? SHOCKER. 

