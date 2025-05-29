Tulsi Gabbard Drops HUGE Receipt Proving Biden Admin Viewed Millions of Americans As a 'Terrorist Threat'

The Biden administration was bad news. So bad.

Like, the worst.

We know you know that, but the more we see coming out from the administration, especially from the DOJ, it's honestly terrifying that this was all going on and the American people had no way to stop it or defend themselves. And any time we dared even speak about it, we apparently got added to another list.

Advertisement

Wonder how many lists this editor is officially on? Hrm.

As Director of National Intelligence, I promised to root out and expose the politicization of intelligence.



I recently declassified two reports that show how the Biden administration labeled Americans who disagreed with their policies as potential “domestic violent extremists,”… https://t.co/Fh3TQaS60N pic.twitter.com/BOarowktQa — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) May 29, 2025

Post continues:

... which was often followed by FBI investigations, surveillance, and government-directed social media censorship. This is a classic ploy to politicize intelligence and the national security state against the American people, undermining our Constitutionally-guaranteed rights and freedoms.

So if you said or wrote something they thought was against the Biden administration, they put you on a list, treated you as a threat, and surveilled you. Maybe even your family. Heck, we know they put lots of parents on lists because they dared speak up against school boards stealing a normal education from their kids to 'protect them' from a virus.

Thinking it's safe to say that each and every thing Democrats claimed Trump would do (or did do), they were doing. Actively.

He marginalized half of the population. pic.twitter.com/05oQK3G0Sn — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) May 29, 2025

Remember when Joe told half the country we were in for a winter of sickness and death?

What a sweetie.

I've been saying it for years. The Biden administration will not be looked at kindly by history. It will be viewed as corrupt and vile beyond all measure. — Jolly Roger (@JollyRogX) May 29, 2025

As it should be.

Wait and no federal judge intervened? Weird! — Andrew McCammon (@Route7Two8) May 29, 2025

Right? SHOCKER.

============================================================

Related:

Mark Warner Is a Moron. That's it. That's the Headline (and Elon Musk Wasn't 'Kicked to the Curb')



THREAT?! Elizabeth Warren Gets Big and BAD with Elon Musk As He Leaves Trump Admin and Was THAT Ever Dumb



Sounds a LOT Like ENTRAPMENT: Julie Kelly Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Gretchen Whitmer's 'Fednapping'

Holy FAIL, Batman! Tim Walz Tries Throwing SHADE at Elon Musk for Leaving Trump Admin and HELLO Backfire

'You Good, Bro'? Gosh, Golly, Gee - Did Senate Republicans Hurt Cory Booker's Lil Fee-Fees? LOL! (Pic)

============================================================