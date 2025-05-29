Sounds a LOT Like ENTRAPMENT: Julie Kelly Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Gretchen Whitmer's 'Fednapping'

The more we learn about the attempted fed-napping ... sorry ... kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer, the more it seems like something just stinks.

Here's what the federal prosecutor told the jury about the Whitmer plotters Trump said he might pardon

(per WSJ):



“These defendants were outside a woman’s house in the middle of the night with night-vision goggles, and guns, and a plan to kidnap her.” — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) May 28, 2025

Yeah, that sounds really bad.

But, as usual, there is more to it:

The FBI assets drove the targets to her summer cottage—where Whitmer had allowed the FBI to install cameras months before to capture evidence—to conduct “recon.” The FBI also purchased the goggles and other gear.



And the FBI produced the video of an exploding SUV to prove the… https://t.co/nzn4OI3lYt — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 29, 2025

Post continues:

... the credentials of the FBI's fake explosives expert.

Why, oh why would the FBI do any of this?

Don't answer that, we're totally being facetious as we know exactly why they likely did this. *adjusts tin foil hat*

This is a common ploy of the FBI. To set everything up, find a patsy or patsies, then arrest said patsies after recruiting them. Then make a big media splash to paint the patsies as far right extremists. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 29, 2025

Ahem.

Sounds like Wicked Whitmer colluded with the entrapment. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) May 29, 2025

We're certainly not experts on the matter but ... yup.

If she allowed them to put up cameras in her summer cabin? She had to know.

So the FBI planned the trip, bought the gear, filmed the “crime,” and still expected us to believe it was organic?



At this point, the only thing they didn’t do was write the Netflix script. pic.twitter.com/fDZI4bsPY7 — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 29, 2025

Seriously.

