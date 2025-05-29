Sounds a LOT Like ENTRAPMENT: Julie Kelly Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Gretchen Whitmer's 'Fednapping'

Excuse Us, but WTF?! 'Expert' News Site Tries to Explain How Many Revered...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The more we learn about the attempted fed-napping ... sorry ... kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer, the more it seems like something just stinks.

Yeah, that sounds really bad. 

But, as usual, there is more to it:

Post continues:

... the credentials of the FBI's fake explosives expert.

Why, oh why would the FBI do any of this?

Don't answer that, we're totally being facetious as we know exactly why they likely did this. *adjusts tin foil hat*

Ahem.

We're certainly not experts on the matter but ... yup.

If she allowed them to put up cameras in her summer cabin? She had to know.

Seriously.

