NYC's New Mayor Suddenly Hates Hamas... After Voters Ignored All the Red Flags

justmindy
justmindy | 4:50 PM on January 11, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Suddenly, Mayor Mamdani is wholly opposed to Hamas and it is very vocal about his distaste with the terrorist group. His past behavior, however, tells a much different story.

Just a reminder of who he is.

They still elected him. That's the worst part.

Now, he's just backtracking.

Well, he's a communist, so ...

He's a lying liar who lies.

New Yorkers just voted him in. They begged for this. They wanted him. 

This is an excellent explanation. People are so demoralized and broke, they'll accept any solution that seems to be better than the current status quo.

Never, ever.  He's the same as he ever was.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

 

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM HAMAS NEW YORK TERRORISM

