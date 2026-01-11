NYC's New Mayor Suddenly Hates Hamas... After Voters Ignored All the Red Flags

Suddenly, Mayor Mamdani is wholly opposed to Hamas and it is very vocal about his distaste with the terrorist group. His past behavior, however, tells a much different story.

Just two years before becoming the mayor of NY City, this man was leading a chant against Senator Gillibrand with the same terrorist supporters he is criticizing today.



Forgive me if I don't believe that Zohran Mamdani has changed at all. pic.twitter.com/D1laUyO9rk — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 11, 2026

Just a reminder of who he is.

The most interesting thing is he hasn’t been lying about what he wants to do to NYC. Each voter had the information from every source available. https://t.co/rGYtggaSeq — Annette (@AnnetteSoul) January 11, 2026

They still elected him. That's the worst part.

Hes a fraud https://t.co/c6sYFrB1R7 — Matt Jackson (@mattjacksonindy) January 11, 2026

Yup—we saw that. We heard that. We know where he and others really stand. They were loud and clear with what they really thought versus scripted talking points of appeasement now. https://t.co/hf1KuqcmvF — stacyd (@stacydforthewin) January 11, 2026

Now, he's just backtracking.

I find it disturbing when he asked to ' repeat after me "

feels like the ' warmth of collectivism'. https://t.co/wii5b4H7qA — Frances Lewis (@FrancesIris111) January 11, 2026

Well, he's a communist, so ...

He’s a lying smiley dummy https://t.co/hwKejVLxiI — Rarity (@TheRarestBeauty) January 11, 2026

Mamdani is a slimy snake. No one should trust anything he says. https://t.co/ctLCfrk78h — Dee Collins (@collin75184) January 11, 2026

He's a lying liar who lies.

He goes 180° at the first opportunity. Is anyone surprised really? https://t.co/YCb8BqobEn — Pat Finlay (@PatFinlay1) January 11, 2026

He’s a disgusting terrorist https://t.co/Wyuj29KqoB — Mustang Sally (@SallyMarcelli) January 11, 2026

Mamdani will be the downfall of NY if he is not removed https://t.co/53wgDsryBA — Lorene Smith (@LoreneSmithgma) January 11, 2026

New Yorkers just voted him in. They begged for this. They wanted him.

How does this deception work on normal people? How can politicians be such blatant hypocrites, pivoting from one stance to another so easily, despite even video proof of their hypocritical behavior (which should, to any normal observer, make it clear that these politicians are… https://t.co/5DZaPyGCGx — Willa, aka Liberty Belle, the 355 🇺🇸🔔 (@LBelle355) January 11, 2026

This is an excellent explanation. People are so demoralized and broke, they'll accept any solution that seems to be better than the current status quo.

Less than 2 wks after Oct 7... https://t.co/mQJBK6XysO — Opinionator (@sbpundit) January 11, 2026

Hi @nycgov Y'all need to recall this bozo before he does a Biden on NYC https://t.co/BgGXbjAL6G — Sybil.The.Soothsayer (@vee3and3) January 11, 2026

A leopard doesn't change its spots. https://t.co/BQVO2LbfNe — Patti Jo (@TheSupeHero) January 11, 2026

Never, ever. He's the same as he ever was.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

