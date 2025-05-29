VIP
Mayor Michelle Wu MELTS DOWN Over Attack Ads Showing the Truth About What She's Done to Boston (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Mayor Michelle Wu seems worried about keeping her job, claiming evil billionaires and 'mega Trump donors' are out to get her with attack ads. What we're hearing from here, though, is she doesn't want people reminded of the mess she's made of Boston at this point in the campaign.

Almost as if the truth will hurt her chances.

Not to mention all of the 'progress' she's made ... 

Watch:

Progress? What progress?

See, we made the same face.

To be fair, people are ditching many (if not all) of these blue cities because the 'progress' they've made, sucks. 

Let's hope it can still be reversed.

HAAAAAAA.

And good question.

============================================================

============================================================

Tags: BOSTON DEMOCRATS MAYOR TRUMP

