Mayor Michelle Wu MELTS DOWN Over Attack Ads Showing the Truth About What She's Done to Boston (Watch)

Mayor Michelle Wu seems worried about keeping her job, claiming evil billionaires and 'mega Trump donors' are out to get her with attack ads. What we're hearing from here, though, is she doesn't want people reminded of the mess she's made of Boston at this point in the campaign.

Almost as if the truth will hurt her chances.

Not to mention all of the 'progress' she's made ...

Watch:

WATCH: @MayorWu melts down over being outspent, claiming attack ads are “tearing down the city of Boston” and the “progress” she says she’s made. pic.twitter.com/VKucZgrHeV — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) May 29, 2025

Progress? What progress?

See, we made the same face.

Whining about being opposed is not a good look. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) May 29, 2025

Here's your progress, Mayor Wu: we used to visit Boston every year. Your city no longer is appealing. Too many bums and criminals. Clean it up. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) May 29, 2025

To be fair, people are ditching many (if not all) of these blue cities because the 'progress' they've made, sucks.

That’s exactly what they intend to do.



Reverse all the damage SHE has done to the once great city of Boston.



Winning!!! — Turn🇺🇸Massachusetts 🇺🇸RED (@Cfojs) May 29, 2025

Let's hope it can still be reversed.

Cool where can I donate — Earth Fart (@earthfart) May 29, 2025

HAAAAAAA.

And good question.

