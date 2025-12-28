Abortion Debate Hits a New Low. Can We Set the Moral Standard Somewhere Above a Garbage Bin

Welcome to the moral Olympics, Dear Readers, where the latest event is deciding if babies belong in wombs or dumpsters. Clearly, when it comes to human life, nothing screams 'ethical clarity' like comparing a living human child to yesterday’s banana peel. And bonus points for the casual 'BTW' tossed in like it’s a footnote in a grocery list. Truly, the depths of this reasoning are breathtaking.

Advertisement

abortions are still better than finding babies in garbage bins btw — mitra (@persianmama111) December 27, 2025

It’s hard to know whether to laugh or cry (or both) at the sheer audacity of weighing children against garbage bins and calling it a 'take.' Yes, killing a child is apparently better than leaving it to live in the wild unknown of humanity. If morality is now a spectator sport, some people are playing with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer, and the results are… stunning.

You just said killing babies is better than saving them. — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) December 28, 2025

Yes, clearly advocating for life-saving measures is just so radical these days. What has the world come to?!

Babies are still thrown in the garbage after an abortion. How is that any better? — Ray-Ray Green (@Prolife_Texan__) December 28, 2025

At least in the 'babies in garbage bins' scenario, the baby is typically alive when thrown into one, meaning there’s still a chance to save them. Unlike with abortion. One scenario is tragic due to neglect; the other is a conscious decision to kill. Framing the two as morally equivalent is not just disingenuous, it’s downright absurd. One leaves room for rescue, the other closes that door permanently.

There is no official national statistic on how many infants are found in dumpsters in the U.S., but we can find some limited data on this. In one report for 2021, thirty-one infants (not all necessarily dumpster cases) were placed in dumpsters, backpacks, or other unsafe locations. Twenty-two were found deceased.

A different recent study estimated a minimum of about eighty-five newborns per year are killed or left to die by a parent in the U.S., often in remote or unsafe locations, including trash but also woods, fields, etc. This isn’t limited to dumpsters, and the true number is likely higher given that many cases go unreported.

Now, let's compare this with the most recent data from the Guttmacher Institute on induced abortions: new data shows that in 2024 there were 1,038,100 clinician-provided abortions in the United States.

The ratio is roughly one unsafe abandoned infant per ~33,000 abortions. (31 abandoned infants ÷ 1,038,100 abortions ≈ 0.00003.)

That's a staggering figure.

Murder isn’t better than anything btw https://t.co/PWseLqkOTG — 𝕊𝕠𝕝𝕒 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕕 🎚️ (@sola_chad) December 28, 2025

“Killing babies first is better than finding them and saving them, btw.”



Lord, have mercy. https://t.co/8O1unJUOs8 — WWUTT? (@WWUTTcom) December 28, 2025

The idea that ending a life deliberately could ever be framed as ‘better’ than giving a child a chance to live is morally upside-down, and yet here we are, scrolling through a world where people type this with a casual shrug and a ‘BTW.’

Not every commentor found this horrifying, there were some that added their own spin on what justifies killing the child in utero:

or women bleeding to death in alleyways and parking lots. or tossed down the stairs or shot to death by their angry boyfriends or husbands. https://t.co/0qTDLBHnGt — danisha carter (@danishacarterr) December 28, 2025

Advertisement

Not a single word of this justifies killing a child. What women are 'bleeding out in alleyways and parking lots?' Why are they not going to the emergency room if they are bleeding heavily? Hospital staff in every hospital in every state has a legal obligation to stabilize any patient that arrives at their doors regardless of ability to pay.

As for abuse? We will include resources at the end of this article for women in abusive and dangerous situations. Your child should motivate you to get out of that relationship, not to kill the child and stay in it.

Let's not justify murder okay? https://t.co/GSqvbSYy6S — S A L I E C E (@SALIECEE) December 27, 2025

It really seems like a very low bar, even with the current bar being, well, the garbage.

Why does anyone think one murder for convenience is morally superior to another murder for convenience? https://t.co/wERnqmxdKt — John Chester (@PastorJChester) December 28, 2025

We should let people kill their babies, otherwise they may kill their babies.... https://t.co/J2jGAvYcRJ — ❤️Normie❤️ (@NormanGoodDog) December 28, 2025

The logic just isn't logic-ing LOL

The shocking part? People read posts like this, shrug, and move on. Maybe it’s the casual tone, maybe it’s the normalization of reducing human life to a “BTW” afterthought. But it’s worth pausing: if the original post makes your stomach twist, congratulations—you still have a functioning moral compass. The world desperately needs more of that.

Advertisement

As mentioned before, there are AMPLE resources available to mothers, no matter their situation or circumstances:

These hotlines are confidential, free, and available any time — they can help with crisis support, safety planning, shelter connections, legal advocacy, and more:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 1‑800‑799‑SAFE (7233) or TTY 1‑800‑787‑3224 — trained advocates available 24/7; live chat also available at thehotline.org.

Text Support: Text “START” to 88788 to connect via text with an advocate.

Teen Dating Abuse Helpline (Loveisrespect): 1‑866‑331‑9474 — for young people experiencing abuse or wanting to understand healthy relationships.

Sexual Assault Support (RAINN): 1‑800‑656‑4673 with live chat available — confidential support for sexual violence survivors.

StrongHearts Native Helpline: 1‑844‑762‑8483 — culturally informed support for Native American survivors.

DomesticShelters.org: A searchable database of shelters and programs across the U.S. and Canada — users can find local crisis shelters and support services tailored to their needs.

Many states and counties have their own coalitions and shelter networks (often reachable through the National Domestic Violence Hotline or a local 211 call).

Safe Havens: Some communities offer emergency safe shelter and comprehensive services — for example, Women Against Abuse operates safe haven programs in Philadelphia with food, childcare support, and case management.



At the end of the day, a child’s life is invaluable. Every baby represents a future, a chance to grow, to love, to contribute, and the idea that ending that life is ever 'better' than giving them a chance is morally backwards. Abortion is one choice, yes, but it is not the only option. There are countless resources, from crisis pregnancy centers to safe havens and supportive networks, ready to help women navigate even the hardest circumstances. Choosing life doesn’t mean facing the world alone. It means embracing hope, possibility, and the irreplaceable value of human life.









Advertisement

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.