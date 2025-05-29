WOOF! Whopper of an 'Influencer' Says She Can Convert Young Men to the Democrat Party and HOOBOY (Watch)

Olivia Julianna loves young men and young frat guys, and she thinks she has what it takes to convert them to the Democratic Party.

We made the same face.

Watch this:

Obese Democrat influencer Olivia Julianna says she has what it takes to bring young men over to the Democratic Party.



“I love young men. I love frat guys.”



“Even the ones that identify as conservative are almost always pro choice. They're almost always pro gay marriage. You'd… pic.twitter.com/7efODFECN5 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2025

Post continues:

... be surprised at the number of them who supported Black Lives Matter.”

Tell us you're clueless about young men without telling us you're clueless about young men, Olivia.

Wow.

But hey, Democrats should totally go with her. Totally.

“I LOVE YOUNG MEN:” Top Democrat activist and thought leader Olivia Julianna is now advising Democrats on how to win over young men. pic.twitter.com/wvPIiTVaoo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 29, 2025

She loves young men.

What, for dinner? OK, CALM DOWN, IT'S A JOKE.

Last time I checked, the frat boys sided with loving America and President Trump. We are in a new age. pic.twitter.com/GEcJE2XlnO — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) May 29, 2025

Bingo.

"She has what it takes to bring men over"...?



On what planet? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) May 29, 2025

I’m glad they’ve finally figured out young men. pic.twitter.com/rWD3JsDlLV — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) May 29, 2025

She just wants to eat these young men and frat boys! — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) May 29, 2025

Hey! That was our joke!

I feel like the 3 people she talked to at whatever IHOP she was visiting has gravely misinformed her 🙄 pic.twitter.com/PokbCoC6g5 — 🇺🇸 MADE IN USA 🇺🇲 (@outofoptions69) May 29, 2025

I can't drink like that anymore. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 29, 2025

Democrats should 100% let her run 😂 — Jasmine Crockett Baby Daddy (@DaSportsShow) May 29, 2025

Bold move, Cotton.

