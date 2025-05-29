Mayor Michelle Wu MELTS DOWN Over Attack Ads Showing the Truth About What...
WOOF! Whopper of an 'Influencer' Says She Can Convert Young Men to the Democrat Party and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on May 29, 2025
Twitchy

Olivia Julianna loves young men and young frat guys, and she thinks she has what it takes to convert them to the Democratic Party.

We made the same face.

Watch this:

Post continues:

... be surprised at the number of them who supported Black Lives Matter.”

Tell us you're clueless about young men without telling us you're clueless about young men, Olivia.

Wow.

But hey, Democrats should totally go with her. Totally.

She loves young men.

What, for dinner? OK, CALM DOWN, IT'S A JOKE. 

Bingo.

Hey! That was our joke!

Bold move, Cotton.

