SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH and HOOBOY That Was Dumb

We don't say it enough - Joe Biden was quite possibly the worst president in history.

Ok, so that's not true.

We say it A LOT.

But not enough people on the Left are willing to admit it, even now. Forget the guy should never have been elected in the first place. Forget he was so mentally and physically gone, his aides took advantage of him and did whatever they wanted. Forget that his family was calling the shots. Forget that Democrats forced him off the ticket and installed Kamala Harris as their candidate.

Advertisement

Biden was a disaster for this country and, quite frankly, for his party as well. So Christopher Hale will have to forgive us if we disagree with his claiming Biden was an extraordinary president.

We don’t say it enough —Joe Biden was an extraordinary president. pic.twitter.com/G70Op6Ftr4 — Christopher Hale (@chrisjollyhale) May 26, 2025

Unless he means extraordinary in a bad and embarrassing way, because that reads.

Woof.

Indeed - he did extraordinary damage to the American people and the Republic...at least Jimmy Carter lived longer enough to know he didn't die the worst President in history as @JoeBiden now holds that distinction... — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) May 27, 2025

LOL — Adam Crigler (@AdamCrigler) May 26, 2025

We had this exact same reaction.

We don’t say it because he was a bumbling buffoon. — Hakim (@kareemjeanjr) May 26, 2025

Truth.

He was a figurehead POTUS who was always a bad person. His administration who ran everything in his name are horrible people. — Joseph Clark (@JoeJ_Clark) May 27, 2025

We don’t say it at all.. there’s a reason for that. — Grimzy News (@GrimzyIIx) May 27, 2025

Yeah he was an extraordinarily bad President. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) May 26, 2025

Extraordinarily pathetic. — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) May 27, 2025

Seeing a theme here.

============================================================

Related:

Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans

Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY That's a LOTTA Backfire

OWNED! Mollie Hemingway Shuts CBS DOWN for Trying to Fear-Monger Around NEW COVID Variant As Only SHE Can

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected

WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

============================================================