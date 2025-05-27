Forget Ferris Bueller ... Now Twenty-Year-Old Male Illegals Are Enrolling in American High...
BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize...
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism...
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST...
Oh, the Irony! Harvard Business Professor FIRED for Falsifying Data In Dishonesty Research
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY...
Jasmine Crockett's Take on Trump's Mental Fitness Will Make Your Head Spin
OWNED! Mollie Hemingway Shuts CBS DOWN for Trying to Fear-Monger Around NEW COVID...
VIP
Won't Someone PLEASE Think of the Poor, Sad, OVERWORKED Starbucks Employee?!?!?! Heh. (Wat...
Cry MORE, Fang-Banger! Eric Swalwell Gets WAY More Than He Bargains for SCOLDING...
Drew Holden Uses Old NPR Post to Remind Them WHY They Deserve to...
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're...
WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopula...

*SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH and HOOBOY That Was Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on May 27, 2025
Twitchy

We don't say it enough - Joe Biden was quite possibly the worst president in history.

Ok, so that's not true.

We say it A LOT.

But not enough people on the Left are willing to admit it, even now. Forget the guy should never have been elected in the first place. Forget he was so mentally and physically gone, his aides took advantage of him and did whatever they wanted. Forget that his family was calling the shots. Forget that Democrats forced him off the ticket and installed Kamala Harris as their candidate.

Advertisement

Biden was a disaster for this country and, quite frankly, for his party as well. So Christopher Hale will have to forgive us if we disagree with his claiming Biden was an extraordinary president.

Unless he means extraordinary in a bad and embarrassing way, because that reads.

Woof.

We had this exact same reaction.

Truth.

Recommended

Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seeing a theme here.

============================================================

Related:

Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans

Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY That's a LOTTA Backfire

OWNED! Mollie Hemingway Shuts CBS DOWN for Trying to Fear-Monger Around NEW COVID Variant As Only SHE Can

WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected

WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are

Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

============================================================

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRATS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize Climate' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Sounds Like They May Know Who Leaked Dobbs and OF COURSE, They're Totally Anti-Trump Connected
Sam J.
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism in Arizona
justmindy
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY That's a LOTTA Backfire
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans Sam J.
Advertisement