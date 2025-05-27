Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

It's fascinating how many people on the Left try to rewrite history about COVID and of course, the J6'ers who were imprisoned, some for years.

How many J6’ers were locked up without due process? How many democrats spoke out against that?

Case in point ...

The answer is zero. None were locked up without due process. https://t.co/Ooi94xN0lp

Dude.

DUUUUUUDE.

Dude!

The answer is not zero. Holy cow.

Cue Julie Kelly with the takedown.

Dozens were denied release following armed predawn FBI raids including those accused of non violent offenses such as the unlawful 1512c2 count and those without any criminal record. J6ers were then hauled—some cross country stopping at 4-5 other prisons along the way to add to… https://t.co/iALADn1DyU

Her post continues:

... the torment—to a DC gulag created specifically for J6ers.

The excuse for bringing J6ers to DC was that the capital was the “scene of the crime” and all court proceedings would take place in DC. Except all hearings in 2021 were virtual—the first trial took place March 2022.Those defendants then were kept in solitary in 2021 under “Covid” rules.

DC judges routinely denied motions for release—only a handful were overturned by DC appellate court. Meanwhile, prison officials denied a few members of Congress who were brave enough to take interest (MTG and Gohmert first) access to the facility amid accusations of physical and mental abuse.

DOJ and prison guards also prevented J6ers from meeting with their attorneys and accessing their discovery—foundational Constitutional rights.

If a J6ers refused a vaccine, that individual could not meet in person with their lawyer.

They remained “locked up” as DC judges systematically denied every change of venue motion—which handed DOJ a perfect conviction record before DC juries made up almost exclusively of Democratic voters.

DOJ then sought excessive sentences which included terror enhancements and in at least 2 instances illegal prison time (add- ons later reversed by DC appellate court) for nonviolent convictions.

At least 100 J6ers were “locked up” on a corporate fraud statute SCOTUS determined 3 years later had been misused (abused) by Biden DOJ and 17 federal judges. This only scratches the surface of the lack of due process afforded to J6ers. And it infuriates me to this day to read an ACLU lawsuit signed by at least a dozen lawyers when not a single one stepped up to represent J6ers.

Illegal Venezuelan gang banger? ACLU and federal judges will work round the clock to ensure their “due process rights.” A U.S. veteran accused of bogus crimes related to a political protest on taxpayer funded property? Rot.

Sorry to interrupt your popular delusion with facts, Michael.