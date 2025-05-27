WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopula...
Julie Kelly Sets Lefty Lying LIAR Claiming J6'ers Received Due Process STRAIGHT In Savagely HONEST Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on May 27, 2025
Twitchy

It's fascinating how many people on the Left try to rewrite history about COVID and of course, the J6'ers who were imprisoned, some for years. 

Case in point ...

Dude.

DUUUUUUDE.

Dude!

The answer is not zero. Holy cow.

Cue Julie Kelly with the takedown.

Her post continues:

... the torment—to a DC gulag created specifically for J6ers. 

The excuse for bringing J6ers to DC was that the capital was the “scene of the crime” and all court proceedings would take place in DC. Except all hearings in 2021 were virtual—the first trial took place March 2022.Those defendants then were kept in solitary in 2021 under “Covid” rules.

DC judges routinely denied motions for release—only a handful were overturned by DC appellate court. Meanwhile, prison officials denied a few members of Congress who were brave enough to take interest (MTG and Gohmert first) access to the facility amid accusations of physical and mental abuse.

DOJ and prison guards also prevented J6ers from meeting with their attorneys and accessing their discovery—foundational Constitutional rights.

If a J6ers refused a vaccine, that individual could not meet in person with their lawyer.

They remained “locked up” as DC judges systematically denied every change of venue motion—which handed DOJ a perfect conviction record before DC juries made up almost exclusively of Democratic voters.

DOJ then sought excessive sentences which included terror enhancements and in at least 2 instances illegal prison time (add- ons later reversed by DC appellate court) for nonviolent convictions.

At least 100 J6ers were “locked up” on a corporate fraud statute SCOTUS determined 3 years later had been misused (abused) by Biden DOJ and 17 federal judges. This only scratches the surface of the lack of due process afforded to J6ers. And it infuriates me to this day to read an ACLU lawsuit signed by at least a dozen lawyers when not a single one stepped up to represent J6ers.

Illegal Venezuelan gang banger? ACLU and federal judges will work round the clock to ensure their “due process rights.” A U.S. veteran accused of bogus crimes related to a political protest on taxpayer funded property? Rot.

Sorry to interrupt your popular delusion with facts, Michael.

WATCH Debbie Wasserman-Schultz Melt DOWN When She Can't Answer Question About How Unpopular Dems Are
Sam J.
And boom.

============================================================

Related:

Dude. No: Could Brian Stelter's 1st Amendment White-Knighting for NPR Be Any More Hilariously SHAMELESS?

WOW: Anonymous, Longtime Biden Aide Shares 'Thought-Process' Behind Electing Biden and It Gets Even WORSE

OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet' Will Win Back Power for DEMS

Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill and BAHAHA (Pic)

WOOF! Check Out Transcript of Kamala Harris Interview Some Aussie Morons Paid $250,000 to Listen to

============================================================

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP JULIE KELLY JANUARY 6 J6

