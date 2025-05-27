OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet' Will Win Back Power for DEMS

Democrats are a mess.

We know you already know that, but as messy as you thought they were, they are even messier.

From paying tens of millions to learn 'how to talk to young straight men,' to putting together some magical and quite frankly treasonous 'shadow cabinet,' Democrats are simply lost.

And it's glorious.

Case in point, this argument from Politico FOR a shadow Cabinet ... we get it, you probably thought we were making a joke, but nope.

The anti-Trump fan-fiction is getting out of hand.



The media wants Democrats to create a “shadow Cabinet” to respond to Trump and they’re floating Mary Barra for Energy, Jon Stewart for VA, Gisele Fetterman for DHS, Ben Stein for SBA, and Samantha Power for State.



If the Party… pic.twitter.com/DUMIR5dDj2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 27, 2025

Post continues:

... roles were reversed and Republicans did this, the media wouldn’t call it a fun thought experiment, they’d call it treason.

And then they'd screech about Russia and babble about white supremacy.

Yup.

They are such predictable, sad little creatures.

From Politico:

As Democrats cast about for a strategy to thwart President Donald Trump’s agenda, rebrand their party and take back power, Sen. Elissa Slotkin recently offered one intriguing idea: Build a shadow Cabinet.

Keep going.

The shadow Cabinet, as envisioned by the Michigan Democrat in an interview with POLITICO , could be composed of the ranking members of congressional committees who could then take the lead in challenging the Trump administration. It’s a common feature of opposition politics abroad and could be a way for Democrats to flood the media zone and deliver a coordinated response to Trump’s most wild maneuvers. But … ranking members? Ranking members have their uses. They’re good at reclaiming their time and making motions to recommit. But they are not the fresh faces who can give the Democratic Party a sleek new look.

A new look? FOR REAL? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Members of this make-believe 'shadow Cabinet' include Letitia James, Abigail Spanberger, Jon Stewart, Bill Nye, and Samantha Power.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Look at who’s in the pictures and try not to get a hernia laughing out loud.



Seriously, be sure to sit down first. pic.twitter.com/mFmwZcxUlg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 27, 2025

Mark Cuban as well.

Oof, our sides.

Please tell me that's Fetterman's wife at 7 o'clock. — Job Tate (@JobTate) May 27, 2025

Fetterman's crazy wife. REALLY?!

My God — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) May 27, 2025

True story.

Yes, "shadow cabinets" are the very hallmark of Democracy 🙄 — Not I (@Stacialeigh1) May 27, 2025

Totally.

Ben Stein? Bill Nye?

Did they drug test the author? 😄 — Dr. J.J. by the Bay 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@flagg_colonel) May 27, 2025

Fair question.

And probably not.

Heh.

