Biden Aide Shares Dems' Thinking Behind Getting Biden Elected and It's Even MORE...
Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dep...
VIP
All Gave Some, Some Gave All: Some of My Favorite Tributes Honoring Memorial...
Dem Strategist: ‘Authenticity’ Is Key to Male Voters as Party Burns $20M on...
Jake Tapper Awakens from Four-Year Coma and Conveniently Decides It’s Time to Stop...
The Illegal Alien Party: Maryland Dem Flies to El Salvador Claiming He ‘Represents’...
Nun Better: Hip-Hop Catholic Sister Beatboxes Blessings on Brazilian TV Show (WATCH)
Katie Couric and PBS Chief Paula Kerger Can’t Find the Democrat Party Bias...
Israeli Barbecue Is ‘Barbaric Display of Sadism’
Just Look at the NC State Rep. Who Wants to Repeal the Parents’...
VIP
Women Will Not 'Be Afraid' of Trans Activism
The Word Salad Queen Is Back! Watch Kamala Harris Say She Eats 'No'...
VIP
British Police Question Christian Street Preacher Who Allegedly Caused Someone 'Distress'
New York Times: Bruce Springsteen Will Never Surrender to Donald Trump

OK, THIS Is Funny! POLITICO Thinks These 'Fresh Faces' on a 'Shadow Cabinet' Will Win Back Power for DEMS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on May 27, 2025
ImgFlip

Democrats are a mess.

We know you already know that, but as messy as you thought they were, they are even messier.

From paying tens of millions to learn 'how to talk to young straight men,' to putting together some magical and quite frankly treasonous 'shadow cabinet,' Democrats are simply lost.

Advertisement

And it's glorious.

Case in point, this argument from Politico FOR a shadow Cabinet ... we get it, you probably thought we were making a joke, but nope.

Post continues:

... roles were reversed and Republicans did this, the media wouldn’t call it a fun thought experiment, they’d call it treason.

And then they'd screech about Russia and babble about white supremacy.

Yup.

They are such predictable, sad little creatures.

From Politico:

As Democrats cast about for a strategy to thwart President Donald Trump’s agenda, rebrand their party and take back power, Sen. Elissa Slotkin recently offered one intriguing idea: Build a shadow Cabinet.

Keep going.

The shadow Cabinet, as envisioned by the Michigan Democrat in an interview with POLITICO, could be composed of the ranking members of congressional committees who could then take the lead in challenging the Trump administration. It’s a common feature of opposition politics abroad and could be a way for Democrats to flood the media zone and deliver a coordinated response to Trump’s most wild maneuvers. But … ranking members?

Ranking members have their uses. They’re good at reclaiming their time and making motions to recommit. But they are not the fresh faces who can give the Democratic Party a sleek new look.

Recommended

Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dept. of Justice
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

A new look? FOR REAL? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Members of this make-believe 'shadow Cabinet' include Letitia James, Abigail Spanberger, Jon Stewart, Bill Nye, and Samantha Power.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Mark Cuban as well.

Oof, our sides.

Fetterman's crazy wife. REALLY?!

True story.

Totally.

Fair question.

And probably not.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill and BAHAHA (Pic)

WOOF! Check Out Transcript of Kamala Harris Interview Some Aussie Morons Paid $250,000 to Listen to

Advertisement

HA! Remember the WH Cocaine?! Dan Bongino Shares Lengthy FBI Update That Should TERRIFY Hunter Biden

BLM Activists 'Honor' the Targets They Robbed, Looted, and Burned Down for George Floyd (Watch)

GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare Is Coming True

============================================================

Tags: BILL NYE DEMOCRATS JON STEWART ABIGAIL SPANBERGER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dept. of Justice
Aaron Walker
Biden Aide Shares Dems' Thinking Behind Getting Biden Elected and It's Even MORE Evil Than We Thought
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'We Don't Care About Facts!' Leftists Ignore George Floyd Autopsy Report From Savanah Hernandez
Grateful Calvin
Seattle Police Officers Guild Lays Down the Law on Antifa
Brett T.
Just Look at the NC State Rep. Who Wants to Repeal the Parents’ Bill of Rights
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Pardons Former Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dept. of Justice Aaron Walker
Advertisement