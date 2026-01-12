ICE's X Account Has a GREAT Question About What Made the Portland Police...
Adam Kinzinger WRECKED (Pun Intended!) By ShipWreckedCrew for Claiming ICE Has No Power to Enforce Laws

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on January 12, 2026
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Another day, another effort by Adam Kinzinger to remind us he knows absolutely nothing about anything. Eric Swalwell has the good graces to at least embrace how stupid he is (nobody actually takes anything the guy says seriously). Kinzinger, on the other hand, seems to think that even though he lost his job after getting gerrymandered out of existence, he still matters when it comes to debating law.

He.

Does.

Not.

Especially when he drops doozies like this one:

What a maroon.

Enter Shipwreckedcrew with the takedown:

Post continues:

... not a resume that would make him Secretary of the Air Force.

Sort of like how Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson only became Never Trump after Trump refused to hire them for his 2015 campaign.

Funny how that works out.

Post continues:

... shall have power without warrant

-(5) to make arrests

-(A) for any offense against the United States, if the offense is committed in the officer's or employee's presence, or

(B) for any felony cognizable under the laws of the United States, if the officer or employee has reasonable grounds to believe that the person to be arrested has committed or is committing such a felony."

And boomity.

