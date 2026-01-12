Adam Kinzinger WRECKED (Pun Intended!) By ShipWreckedCrew for Claiming ICE Has No Power to Enforce Laws

Another day, another effort by Adam Kinzinger to remind us he knows absolutely nothing about anything. Eric Swalwell has the good graces to at least embrace how stupid he is (nobody actually takes anything the guy says seriously). Kinzinger, on the other hand, seems to think that even though he lost his job after getting gerrymandered out of existence, he still matters when it comes to debating law.

He.

Does.

Not.

Especially when he drops doozies like this one:

I think it’s important to point out: ICE does NOT have the same authority as a police officer. They do NOT have the power to enforce laws, only to engage in their specific tasks.



IE: they don’t do traffic, etc. impeding traffic is not a penalty ICE can enforce against — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) January 11, 2026

What a maroon.

Enter Shipwreckedcrew with the takedown:

Never lose track of the FACT that Adam Kinzinger became a NeverTrumper only AFTER Pres. Trump told him that his 5 years of active duty in the Air Force and 15 years in the Wisc. ANG, during which he advanced to the rank of Lt. Col, and flew tankers and other heavy aircraft, was… https://t.co/SqeW9dTReN — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 11, 2026

Post continues:

... not a resume that would make him Secretary of the Air Force.

Sort of like how Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson only became Never Trump after Trump refused to hire them for his 2015 campaign.

Funny how that works out.

I think it is important to point out that Adam Kinzinger is a moron.



"Title 8 USC § 1357. Powers of immigration officers and employees



(a) Powers without warrant --



Any officer or employee of the Service authorized under regulations prescribed by the Attorney General shall… https://t.co/SqeW9dTReN — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 11, 2026

Post continues:

... shall have power without warrant -(5) to make arrests -(A) for any offense against the United States, if the offense is committed in the officer's or employee's presence, or (B) for any felony cognizable under the laws of the United States, if the officer or employee has reasonable grounds to believe that the person to be arrested has committed or is committing such a felony."

And boomity.

