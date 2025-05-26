Here’s the Hilarious List of What Insane Lefties Claim Is In Trump's Big,...
HA! Remember the WH Cocaine?! Dan Bongino Shares Lengthy FBI Update That Should...
VIP
BLM Activists 'Honor' the Targets They Robbed, Looted, and Burned Down for George...
GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare...
THERE It Is! Try Not to Get Whiplash During the Fast Pivot From...
Obama Lackey David Axelrod Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for Trying to...
WOW: Former Aide Admits EVERYTHING Biden Admin Tried to do to Trump IRONICALLY...
Almost Too Bizarre to Be True: 24 Year Old Illegal Alien Caught Posing...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
USMC in NYC: U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon Perform in Times Square...
Jasmine Crockett Wants to Lead the Oversight Committee if Dems Take Back House...
Commercial Appeal: New U.S. Military Ad Jettisons DEI Ideology and Returns Focus to...
Taken for Granite: Nancy Pelosi Says Biden’s Face Belongs on Mount Rushmore in...
VIP
Failing the Testosterone: Emasculated Democrats Spending $20 Million to Learn to Speak to...

WOOF! Check Out Transcript of Kamala Harris Interview Some Aussie Morons Paid $250,000 to Listen to

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on May 26, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Imagine paying ANYONE $250,000 to hear someone speak or be interviewed, least of all Kamala Harris.

What is wrong with the Left?

Don't answer that.

Advertisement

Yiiiikes.

From The Guardian (we know, yiiiikes again):

Kamala Harris has criticised Elon Musk, noted “it’s important that we remember the 1930s” and raised concerns about AI when speaking to an audience of 4,500 real estate agents at an industry conference on the Gold Coast.

The former US vice-president, who is visiting Australia for the first time, was the guest of honour at the 2025 Australian Real Estate Conference on Sunday.

She was interviewed for an hour on stage by the real estate industry veteran John McGrath. Without naming Musk, she cited the Trump administration adviser as an example of a person holding “this misplaced idea that the sign of the strength of a leader is who you beat down”.

Can you imagine listening to Kamala for an hour on PURPOSE? They would have to pay US.

Seriously.

Maybe she should start juggling and doing puppet shows during her speeches and interviews? At least then they'd be entertaining on purpose.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Scary to think someone actually writes this crap for her.

They probably went to Harvard.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

HA! Remember the WH Cocaine?! Dan Bongino Shares Lengthy FBI Update That Should TERRIFY Hunter Biden

BLM Activists 'Honor' the Targets They Robbed, Looted, and Burned Down for George Floyd (Watch)

GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare Is Coming True

Laughs In Crimea: David Axelrod Goes All WAR HAWK on Trump Response Team Over Putin and LOL THAT Was Dumb

FoR dEmOcRaCy: Former Aide Spills the Tea, Admits DAMNING Truth About Biden Admin Plotting Against Trump

============================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS LEFTIST SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HA! Remember the WH Cocaine?! Dan Bongino Shares Lengthy FBI Update That Should TERRIFY Hunter Biden
Sam J.
GRAB YER POPCORN! Julie Kelly Just Verified Gretchen Whitmer's (and FBI's) WORST Nightmare Is Coming True
Sam J.
WOW: Former Aide Admits EVERYTHING Biden Admin Tried to do to Trump IRONICALLY Fighting for Our dEmOcRaCy
Sam J.
Obama Lackey David Axelrod Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for Trying to Pick FIGHT with Trump Over Putin
Sam J.
Almost Too Bizarre to Be True: 24 Year Old Illegal Alien Caught Posing as a High School Student
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement