WOOF! Check Out Transcript of Kamala Harris Interview Some Aussie Morons Paid $250,000 to Listen to

Imagine paying ANYONE $250,000 to hear someone speak or be interviewed, least of all Kamala Harris.

What is wrong with the Left?

Don't answer that.

Imagine paying $250K to hear this word salad from Kamala Harris: pic.twitter.com/jiCQcUUCmI — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 25, 2025

Yiiiikes.

From The Guardian (we know, yiiiikes again):

Kamala Harris has criticised Elon Musk, noted “it’s important that we remember the 1930s” and raised concerns about AI when speaking to an audience of 4,500 real estate agents at an industry conference on the Gold Coast. The former US vice-president, who is visiting Australia for the first time, was the guest of honour at the 2025 Australian Real Estate Conference on Sunday. She was interviewed for an hour on stage by the real estate industry veteran John McGrath. Without naming Musk, she cited the Trump administration adviser as an example of a person holding “this misplaced idea that the sign of the strength of a leader is who you beat down”.

Can you imagine listening to Kamala for an hour on PURPOSE? They would have to pay US.

Imagine even wanting to hear it for free. — DarkPoolFeline (@PoolFeline) May 25, 2025

Seriously.

She could obliviously read a ChatGPT prompt right in the middle and it would not be any more embarrassing. — The Ivy Exile (@TheIvyExile) May 25, 2025

Maybe she should start juggling and doing puppet shows during her speeches and interviews? At least then they'd be entertaining on purpose.

Who writes this nonsense for her? — American (@AmericanEighth) May 25, 2025

Scary to think someone actually writes this crap for her.

They probably went to Harvard.

Heh.

