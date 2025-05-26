Obama Lackey David Axelrod Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for Trying to Pick FIGHT with Trump Over Putin

Trump is pissed at Putin.

And he should be.

We get it, Leftists and the media (same difference, we know) still think Trump and Putin are all buddy-buddy, but this just proves once again how ignorant and paranoid our pals on the Left really are.

Watch:

.@POTUS: "I'm not happy with what Putin's doing... he's sending rockets into cities and killing people — and I don't like it AT ALL. We're in the middle of talking and he's shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities. I don't like it at all." pic.twitter.com/dBxCD9K6s4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 25, 2025

For whatever reason, David Axelrod decided to jump in here and embarrass himself ... again.

Then DO something about it! https://t.co/GVY0h6ogV6 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 26, 2025

What does he want Trump to do about it? Start WWIII?

Sure, Democrats have become the party of war since Obama was president, but this seems pretty blatant even for the guy who advised the president who literally gave Crimea to Putin.

David, your guy allowed Russia to ANNEX Crimea.

Sit this one out https://t.co/zUDbW6AoDg — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) May 26, 2025

Yeah, sit down.

It's really too bad the dementia patient completely screwed up. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) May 26, 2025

Now, now, it was called the PolitiBURO.

Like what Axelrod. WWIII? — Swedish Meatball (@ChrisCarlson) May 26, 2025

Democrats are so bloodthirsty these days.

Like you and Obama did after Russia took Crimea???



So, now you're a tough guy??? https://t.co/NR96eucDCL — Mike (@Joemolob59) May 26, 2025

Ahem, they gave him Crimea.

Just sayin'.

You and yours let this war happen and keep going. Entire population of young Ukrainian men are gone. Millions of orphans and widows. — Yulia Goldshteyn (@GoldshteynYulia) May 26, 2025

BUT ORANGE MAN ... sorry ... PUTIN BAD.

David, you would like President Trump to start World War III? Since when did you leftists become so war happy? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 26, 2025

Around 2008.

You sir are a deplorable hypocrite; sit this one out. — Daryan Lenz (@DaryanLenz) May 26, 2025

Indeed.

May God have mercy on your wretched soul. — Gallery StClair (@GalleryStClair) May 26, 2025

This guy is far nicer than we are.

