Obama Lackey David Axelrod Gets WAAAY More Than He Asks for Trying to Pick FIGHT with Trump Over Putin

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on May 26, 2025
Twitchy

Trump is pissed at Putin.

And he should be.

We get it, Leftists and the media (same difference, we know) still think Trump and Putin are all buddy-buddy, but this just proves once again how ignorant and paranoid our pals on the Left really are.

Watch:

For whatever reason, David Axelrod decided to jump in here and embarrass himself ... again.

What does he want Trump to do about it? Start WWIII?

Sure, Democrats have become the party of war since Obama was president, but this seems pretty blatant even for the guy who advised the president who literally gave Crimea to Putin.

Yeah, sit down.

Now, now, it was called the PolitiBURO.

Democrats are so bloodthirsty these days.

Ahem, they gave him Crimea.

Just sayin'.

BUT ORANGE MAN ... sorry ... PUTIN BAD.

Around 2008.

Indeed.

This guy is far nicer than we are.

Tags: DAVID AXELROD OBAMA PUTIN RUSSIA TRUMP

