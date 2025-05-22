DAMNING Must-Read Thread Includes Heartbreaking Receipts Showing How 'Jew Hate' Became So Normalized

As we've said many times before, sometimes we come across threads that need little to no explanation from us ... this thread from Saul Sadka is one of those threads.

Take a look:

What did y’all think "globalize the intifada" meant? Vibes? Papers? Essays? 🧵



It meant this sweet young couple, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, gunned down at an American Jewish Committee event at the Jewish Museum by radicalized monster Elias Rodriguez, chanting “Free,… pic.twitter.com/UWpBw5i3rj — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

His post continues:

... free Palestine.” (1/20)

Here we go.

We need to know how it came to this—how did Jew-hate become so normalized that the killer can be assured of widespread support from certain quarters? And what future awaits Jews in the West? TL;DR: It's grim. (2/20) pic.twitter.com/Pa0sflKnky — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

It does seem grim reading this.

Already, voices blaming Jews and Israel, rather than the killer or the people who radicalized him, are spreading across the internet. Naturally, the people spreading these lies are the ones who incited such actions. (3/20) pic.twitter.com/HSR3yqkcME — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Fuentes, of course.

A boil on the butt of humanity is already acting like a boil on the butt of humanity.

Shocker.

When Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in February 2024, hailed as a hero by large parts of the left for his impotent act, further violent acts were guaranteed. (4/20) pic.twitter.com/JdwN1QtWaB — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

We'd forgotten about that.

Awful.

When Qatar-funded astroturfed protests on campuses across America started calling for "Globalize the Intifada," and the fact that not-so-coded calls for the murder of Jews were normalized and excused, the murder of Jews became inevitable.



When Qatar bought off every journalist… pic.twitter.com/UcWfsSGkAT — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Post continues:

... and politician they could find to ensure they would face no consequences for trying to undermine the USA, violence was assured. (5/20)

College campuses normalized it.

When, just one month ago, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was nearly assassinated—burned alive in his bed on Passover—because of his Jewish faith, and the establishment media buried the story because it didn't benefit the anti-Zionist narrative they shared with the crazed… pic.twitter.com/yecJGQUkZQ — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Post continues:

... attacker, more such attacks became likely. (6/20)

Yup.

When, just the day before the attack, endless mainstream media outlets published the obvious lie that Israel was about to kill 14,000 babies, attacks on Jews became even more inevitable. (7/20) pic.twitter.com/egO6HV66ak — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

So much nasty rhetoric and propaganda.

When a bored college-radicalized trust fund kid, Luigi Mangione, decided to become a hero to the left by murdering a CEO, and then actually became a hero to the left, with mainstream figures like Taylor Lorenz elevating the murderer to the level of folk hero, and giving sad young… pic.twitter.com/nS6neFJ1kf — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Post continues:

... sad young men the idea that doing a Luigi was the way to win women's hearts, more left-wing political murder became inevitable. (8/20)

Oof.

When the psychotic Kanye West began his campaign of threats against Jews, leading up to his latest "Heil Hitler" song, and prominent figures on the right—from Candace Owens to Joe Rogan—excused his behavior or even praised him as some free speech hero exposing nefarious Jewish… pic.twitter.com/uyhlWUPdlZ — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Post continues:

... schemes, the likelihood of such attacks approached 100%. (9/20)

Side note, West was posting earlier about how he is now done with antisemitism.

Or something like that.

When the US media establishment and parts of the Democratic Party elite made Mahmoud Khalil, a degenerate terror supporter, into a cause célèbre, the risk to Jews in the USA increased. (10/20) pic.twitter.com/2v7agDhjRU — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

The media.

When agents of Iran in the UK blurred the lines between Jewish and Zionist institutions—even kindergartens—while also openly calling for attacks on Zionists worldwide, and the UK police did nothing despite the obvious incitement to violence, violence against Jews in the UK became… pic.twitter.com/Ra6sFQzeYE — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

UK did nothing.

When, as Drew Pavlou notes, left-wing influencer nepo babies like Hasan Piker hosted terror fans like George Ganitis (Bad Empanada), who encourages terror attacks against Israelis, and faced no consequences, Jews were going to get killed as a result. (12/20) pic.twitter.com/DPfrnQa0uq — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

No consequences.

When the Nazi account of history was revived from the dead by self-taught morons, blaming Churchill and the Jews for starting World War II, platformed by mainstream figures like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan, and faced no consequences, Jewish blood inevitably flowed. (13/20) pic.twitter.com/EiS3pYSPlT — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

There has been a rather large amount of stupid out there regarding World War II. Yup.

When Tucker Carlson could do more to popularize Hitler's own interpretation of WWII than any man since Hitler, but still stood on stage with the President's son, and got his own son a job with the Vice President, and be invited to the White House, Jew-hate was well and truly… pic.twitter.com/rAMKiq3kyP — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Meep. Hate to see that ...

When Joe Rogan could do the same and rely on the continued friendship of certain Jews, for their own personal benefit but to their eternal shame, the battle to keep Jew-hate away from the right was lost. (15/20) pic.twitter.com/xoYTQjO2JT — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

*sigh*

The horror today is that nothing can be done. A large portion of a generation in the West has been radicalized by foreign-funded hate campaigns against Jews and Israel.



Enthusiasts of Islamic moral absolutism and Marxist social revolutionaries alike picked up the tools of… pic.twitter.com/QKkO44SujB — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Post continues:

... postmodernist moral relativism and have used them to try and fracture the West from within. (16/20)

So awful.

Almost half of the world's Jews now live in Israel—that number rises each year—and are protected under the umbrella of the IDF. The other half almost all live in Western nations: 6 million in the USA, and about 1.5 million in Europe.



These two groups face the same threat from… pic.twitter.com/ixGmUvZhEv — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Post continues:

... radicals but for different reasons. In Europe and Canada, police forces tasked with controlling mobs are mostly institutionally captured by people either sympathetic to their cause or too afraid to resist pandering to the mob for fear of being accused of the ultimate crime, Islamophobia. (17/20)

Islamophobia.

Of course.

In the USA, policing is mostly much more robust, but widespread gun availability means that lone wolf attackers are basically impossible to stop.



It will not work, but nevertheless, a large portion of the youth have been indoctrinated—tens of millions of young people in the West… pic.twitter.com/R5CyyF3RAa — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Post continues:

... are sympathetic to political violence against Israel, Jews, capitalism, and the West. This is now baked into the future of the West.These indoctrinated radicals, on the left and the right, won't be able to form an army and they don't agree on much (except Jew-hate), so there will be no Civil War II. But a globalized, decentralized intifada? That is inevitable at this point. (18/20)

He was right, this is grim.

No nation has done more to bring about this calamity than Qatar, which saw an open goal and stuffed it with as much money as the US education system could absorb. Their reckoning is coming.



It was obvious from October 8, as Jew-hating protests ran rampant around the world, that… pic.twitter.com/er7iSBCqN0 — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Post continues:

... the Jews of Israel would be safer than Jews in the West—better facing Hamas from behind the IDF than their Western fan clubs behind various incompetent and lightly armed police forces. (19/20)

So what can be done? The answer, unfortunately, is not positive. Things will definitely get worse, perhaps much worse, and it might be a generation until this evil works its way out of the system.



In Europe, Jews should leave. It's that time again, folks. There is no… pic.twitter.com/cRyUetgGU0 — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) May 22, 2025

Post continues:

... sugarcoating this—it's that final scene from Fiddler on the Roof again: Pack your bags, and remember that Anatevka wasn't that great anyway. Nobody is going to protect you from the mobs who will get bolder and more violent as the 21st century rolls on and your home nations deal with their own decline. In the USA, Jews need to get guns to protect themselves and buckle up for tough times. Things will get worse before they get better. But again, the best protection against Jew-hate is to get behind, literally, the Israeli Army: Only they are actually "fighting" antisemitism. (20/20)

Heartbreaking thread, but one we all should read.

