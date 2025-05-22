VIP
Chuck Schumer Having a Big, Beautiful Hissy Fit Means Something Good Is Happening
South Africa's President Walked Into the Oval Office. What Trump Said Left Him...
Trump in the Middle-East - What Comes Next? This Week on Capitol Hill...
'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and...
Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will...
OF COURSE: Check Out How the Left Is Reacting to Horrific DC Murder...
Gets WORSE: Just GUESS What Inspired the DC Shooter - He Explains It...
Time Machine? Graduating High Schoolers Answer Questions from Their Sixth Grade Selves in...
'BUT TRUUUUMP!' X Users BURY Chuck Todd for Trying to Scold Conservatives Over...
Suspect Arrested, Identified in Fatal Shooting of Two Israel Embassy Staffers at DC...
Thesaurus, What’s That? Independent Media ‘Organically’ ALL Use ‘Ambush’ to Describe Trump...
Dear Abby: Scott Jennings Lists Crimes Committed by Dem-Loved Illegal Aliens Trump Deporte...
Cancer, Genocide and Covid: Taylor Lorenz Gives Unhinged Statement To The New York...
‘Born to Run’ His Mouth: Trump Takes a Swing at Ranting Rocker Bruce...

DAMNING Must-Read Thread Includes Heartbreaking Receipts Showing How 'Jew Hate' Became So Normalized

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

As we've said many times before, sometimes we come across threads that need little to no explanation from us ... this thread from Saul Sadka is one of those threads. 

Advertisement

Take a look:

His post continues:

... free Palestine.” (1/20)

Here we go.

It does seem grim reading this.

Fuentes, of course.

A boil on the butt of humanity is already acting like a boil on the butt of humanity.

Shocker.

We'd forgotten about that. 

Awful.

Recommended

'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy
Sam J.
Advertisement

Post continues:

... and politician they could find to ensure they would face no consequences for trying to undermine the USA, violence was assured. (5/20)

College campuses normalized it.

Post continues:

... attacker, more such attacks became likely. (6/20)

Yup.

So much nasty rhetoric and propaganda.

Post continues:

... sad young men the idea that doing a Luigi was the way to win women's hearts, more left-wing political murder became inevitable. (8/20)

Oof.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... schemes, the likelihood of such attacks approached 100%. (9/20)

Side note, West was posting earlier about how he is now done with antisemitism.

Or something like that.

The media.

UK did nothing.

No consequences.

Advertisement

There has been a rather large amount of stupid out there regarding World War II. Yup.

Meep. Hate to see that ... 

*sigh*

Post continues:

... postmodernist moral relativism and have used them to try and fracture the West from within. (16/20)

So awful.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... radicals but for different reasons. In Europe and Canada, police forces tasked with controlling mobs are mostly institutionally captured by people either sympathetic to their cause or too afraid to resist pandering to the mob for fear of being accused of the ultimate crime, Islamophobia. (17/20)

Islamophobia.

Of course.

Post continues:

... are sympathetic to political violence against Israel, Jews, capitalism, and the West. This is now baked into the future of the West.These indoctrinated radicals, on the left and the right, won't be able to form an army and they don't agree on much (except Jew-hate), so there will be no Civil War II. But a globalized, decentralized intifada? That is inevitable at this point. (18/20)

He was right, this is grim.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... the Jews of Israel would be safer than Jews in the West—better facing Hamas from behind the IDF than their Western fan clubs behind various incompetent and lightly armed police forces. (19/20)

Post continues:

... sugarcoating this—it's that final scene from Fiddler on the Roof again: Pack your bags, and remember that Anatevka wasn't that great anyway. Nobody is going to protect you from the mobs who will get bolder and more violent as the 21st century rolls on and your home nations deal with their own decline.

In the USA, Jews need to get guns to protect themselves and buckle up for tough times. Things will get worse before they get better. But again, the best protection against Jew-hate is to get behind, literally, the Israeli Army: Only they are actually "fighting" antisemitism. (20/20)

Heartbreaking thread, but one we all should read.

============================================================

Related:

'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy

OF COURSE: Check Out How the Left Is Reacting to Horrific DC Murder of Innocent Israeli Embassy Staffers

Advertisement

It Gets WORSE: DC Shooter's Alleged Manifesto Shows Those Pushing 'Genocide' Blood Libel INSPIRED Him

Come GET Some, Timmy! Acting ICE Director Ted Lyons Puts Tim Walz on BLAST for Comparing ICE to Gestapo

BRO. NO. Eric Swalwell Learns the HARD WAY Threatening the Trump Admin Over LaMonica McIver Is NOT Smart

============================================================

Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy
Sam J.
Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will Make Your Day
Doug P.
Gets WORSE: Just GUESS What Inspired the DC Shooter - He Explains It All In His MANIFESTO (Screenshot)
Sam J.
'BUT TRUUUUMP!' X Users BURY Chuck Todd for Trying to Scold Conservatives Over Biden's Decline
Grateful Calvin
OF COURSE: Check Out How the Left Is Reacting to Horrific DC Murder of Innocent Israeli Embassy Staffers
Sam J.
Time Machine? Graduating High Schoolers Answer Questions from Their Sixth Grade Selves in Emotional Video
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and Is NOT DOJ-Worthy Sam J.
Advertisement