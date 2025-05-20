BRO. NO. Eric Swalwell Learns the HARD WAY Threatening the Trump Admin Over LaMonica McIver Is NOT Smart

Poor Eric Swalwell.

He thinks he's intimidating.

Lucky for him, he's not because we're pretty sure threatening Alina Habba and the Trump administration in general is pretty stupid.

Swalwell is SUPER FUSSY that Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver is being held accountable for allegedly assaulting an ICE agent.

A RED LINE has been crossed. Trump is prosecuting his political enemies in Congress.



This is just the beginning. We must take whatever we’ve done before to show dissent and go ONE RUNG HIGHER.



And save your bullshit documents on this, Alina. You’ll need them when you testify. https://t.co/sids545Ckh — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 20, 2025

Oooh, he's so tough.

And then there's this.

Was that a threat, Congressman?



"I promise you there's gonna be more un-noticed visits by my colleagues where they show up and they better be let in," Swalwell tells MSNBC following the assault charges against Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver. pic.twitter.com/UZmyAldx0i — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

Yes, that was a threat.

His ridiculous post about crossing a red line was as well.

Just who the Hell does Swalwell think he is? And c'mon, who is advising these morons to swear every time they post? It's not working, guys. At all.

I would think that a sitting congressman rawdogging a Chinese spy might actually be crossing a “RED LINE.” — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 20, 2025

He's got a point.

Eric Swalwell, the guy who banged an order of Chinese Takeout...



Here's a refresher for you... She assaulted cops.



It's on video..



Send Fang Fang my regards. pic.twitter.com/4ijfDyEiE4 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) May 20, 2025

Gosh, that video is super inconvenient.

Oooh. And yup, that him.

As usual, Swalwell set himself up to fail again.

You'd think eventually he'd figure out he's a brainless toad but ... nope.

