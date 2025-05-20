Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin...
BRO. NO. Eric Swalwell Learns the HARD WAY Threatening the Trump Admin Over LaMonica McIver Is NOT Smart

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on May 20, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Poor Eric Swalwell.

He thinks he's intimidating.

Lucky for him, he's not because we're pretty sure threatening Alina Habba and the Trump administration in general is pretty stupid.

Advertisement

Swalwell is SUPER FUSSY that Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver is being held accountable for allegedly assaulting an ICE agent.

Oooh, he's so tough.

And then there's this.

Yes, that was a threat. 

His ridiculous post about crossing a red line was as well.

Just who the Hell does Swalwell think he is? And c'mon, who is advising these morons to swear every time they post? It's not working, guys. At all.

He's got a point.

Gosh, that video is super inconvenient.

Oooh. And yup, that him.

As usual, Swalwell set himself up to fail again.

You'd think eventually he'd figure out he's a brainless toad but ... nope.

============================================================

