GTFO: CBS News Medical Contributor's Claim About Why Doctors REALLY 'Missed' Biden's Cancer Is a DOOZY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on May 20, 2025
Since learning of Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, many people have questioned how it could have possibly gotten to this severe point in such a short time and what the doctors were doing with his physicals while he was president. How could they not have known?

This CBS News medical contributor (and a former Biden transition official) has an idea.

And woof.

Watch this:

The average cost of a PSA test is roughly $100-$300 ... and she wants us to believe they ignored a test that could have saved his life to SAVE MONEY.

GTFOH.

Seriously.

This is almost as ridiculous as Biden's claim that he created hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Right? WTF?

We do too.

The mouth-breathers who put Biden and Harris in the White House in the first place are definitely as stupid as Democrats think they are. They know they'll do whatever they can to buy into this because otherwise, they have to admit they got suckered.

CBS News has done and said a lot of things to help Democrats, especially Joe Biden, but this is REALLY DUMB, even for them.

============================================================

