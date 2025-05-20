GTFO: CBS News Medical Contributor's Claim About Why Doctors REALLY 'Missed' Biden's Cancer Is a DOOZY

Since learning of Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, many people have questioned how it could have possibly gotten to this severe point in such a short time and what the doctors were doing with his physicals while he was president. How could they not have known?

This CBS News medical contributor (and a former Biden transition official) has an idea.

And woof.

Watch this:

COVERUP: CBS News medical contributor and former Biden transition official claims White House doctors didn’t do PSA tests on the president to save money due to his advanced age. As a result, they missed the cancer. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ysITZDgXbX — @amuse (@amuse) May 20, 2025

The average cost of a PSA test is roughly $100-$300 ... and she wants us to believe they ignored a test that could have saved his life to SAVE MONEY.

GTFOH.

Seriously.

This is almost as ridiculous as Biden's claim that he created hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Right? WTF?

What a giant crock of 💩 — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) May 20, 2025

Say that under oath, I dare you. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) May 20, 2025

We do too.

Save money... the government... saving money.



How stupid do the Dems think we are? — Sean 🇺🇸 Repeal the 17th 🇺🇸 NE3RD (@_sean_mcadam) May 20, 2025

The mouth-breathers who put Biden and Harris in the White House in the first place are definitely as stupid as Democrats think they are. They know they'll do whatever they can to buy into this because otherwise, they have to admit they got suckered.

If only Biden didn’t send billions of dollars to the Ukraine, they just maybe could’ve caught his prostate cancer. 🙄 — Patty Girl MAGA X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) May 20, 2025

CBS News has done and said a lot of things to help Democrats, especially Joe Biden, but this is REALLY DUMB, even for them.

