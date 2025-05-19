GIRD YOUR LOINS! Amy Curtis Goes OFF In SAVAGE Thread About Nags Insisting We Leave the Biden's ALONE

One of our major rules here at Twitchy is that we do not write in the first person (unless we're in VIP).

Another is that we don't typically cover ourselves, including our posts and threads.

Luckily, we CAN cover one another, and since Amy Curtis is a writer here at Twitchy she really shouldn't write this ... but the rest of us, we can.

And are.

This is a good one - it even comes with a warning.

Take a look:

1/X



Ahem. Time for a thread. Because I woke up in a mood. pic.twitter.com/enaEvvs09R — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

She woke up in a mood.

As someone who writes alongside Amy, we can tell you this can be a very dangerous thing.

Gird your loins.

2/X



Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis doesn’t change a thing.



In fact — as I’ve said multiple times — it makes the coverup of his cognitive decline worse.



There’s no way the President of the United States wasn’t diagnosed with prostate cancer.



NONE.



Normies? Yeah. It’s… — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

Post continues:

Normies? Yeah. It’s possible to miss this. POTUS? Nah.

She's right, you know.

People maybe not paying attention could have totally missed this.

Lucky dogs.

Those of us who read and cover this crap every day? NO EXCUSE.

3/X



So this adds another, much darker, layer to the scandal.



Because I would bet you money that he had cancer for years.



We don’t go from nodule to Gleason 9 prostate cancer with bone mets overnight. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

Nope.

4/X



Who covered this up?



Did his doctors lie when they gave him a clean bill of health?



What did Jill know? Hunter?



Kamala?



Democrat leadership? — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

They all knew.

5/X



To the best of my knowledge, none of THEM have cancer. None of them have dementia.



Go after them.



So they should be dragged before Congress like yesterday to answer these questions. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

LET'S DO THIS.

6/X



None of this was orchestrated by Joe Biden. He’s actually a victim here (an unsympathetic one, but a victim nonetheless).



But — and here’s the big point — DO NOT use a cancer diagnoses as a “get out of answering hard questions” card.



Do. Not. F**king. Do. This. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

You heard the woman.

7/X



The people surrounding Biden, along with the media, perpetuated a MASSIVE scandal on the American public.



WE were under the “leadership” of a sick man dragged to power by his family and his political party.



They LIED TO US.



They put our NATIONAL SECURITY AT RISK. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

Word.

8/X



Unidentified people were running this administration.



Botching the Afghanistan withdrawal that killed 13 of our soldiers.



Letting Russia and Ukraine go to war.



Enabling Iran to fund Hamas, who sparked ANOTHER war in the Middle East. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

BUT TRUMP BAD, AMY!

9/X



Allowing MILLIONS of illegals to cross our border and flying them across the country to undermine our nation and our elections.



Passing the Inflation Reduction Act as a backdoor Green New Deal.



Issuing thousands of pardons, including of violent cop-killers. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

Yeah, they really suck.

10/X



And the list goes on.



SHAME on every single one of you now shrugging and saying to leave the Bidens alone.



F**k. No. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

When you put it that way ...

11/X



The Biden family engaged in years-long elder abuse and now they want to use Joe’s cancer diagnosis as an excuse not to face accountability.



As far as I’m aware, Hunter’s still in South Africa, no?



Some son he is. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

Now, now, we should call him a drug-addicted degenerate because that's what and who he is.

12/X



They’re not the victims here. And they deserve every ounce of criticism, every question, every investigation.



Crimes were likely committed.



And some of you think this cancer diagnosis makes all that forgivable?



NAH. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

HELL NO!

13/X



Unless, of course, you want to render the concept of scandal and coverup moot, too.



Because if you go this route, you get to spend the next three years of the Trump administration keeping your fat mouths shut about anything and everything he does.



Reap what you sow and… — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

... and all that.

14/X



How many people who aren’t the family of POTUS sit in prison for crimes despite having cancer and other illnesses? How many prisoners have loved ones with cancer who they can’t see because of their actions?



LOTS.



The Bidens deserve no special treatment. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

Not even a little bit.

15/15



The @GOP better grow a pair and launch hearings into this now.



Sweep it under the rug at your own political peril.



But don’t come crying to me if you do and don’t like what inevitably follows.



You were warned. — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 19, 2025

Yup.

We were warned ... that we'd love this.

