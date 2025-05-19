Brent Gardner to Hewitt: Don’t Raise Taxes. Make Trump Cuts Permanent.
'MASSIVE'! SCOTUS Rules Trump Can End Deportation Protections Under Biden's 'Migrant Parol...
WHOA: You KNOW David Axelrod Stepped In It SHAMING People Over Biden When...
Ex RNC Chair Reminds ABC Panel What Was Going on at the WH...
Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED...
VIP
SUUURE! Dems Claim Two Ancient and Irrelevant 'Rockers' Trashing Trump Proves 'America...
'Very Hard to Believe...": Buck Sexton Lays Out Dems' Plan for Biden and...
Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This...
HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the...
'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report...
VIP
'Sound Familiar?' WaPo Trips Hard Over Biden Admin While Warning About 'New Tactic'...
Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge

GIRD YOUR LOINS! Amy Curtis Goes OFF In SAVAGE Thread About Nags Insisting We Leave the Biden's ALONE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:25 PM on May 19, 2025
Meme

One of our major rules here at Twitchy is that we do not write in the first person (unless we're in VIP).

Another is that we don't typically cover ourselves, including our posts and threads.

Advertisement

Luckily, we CAN cover one another, and since Amy Curtis is a writer here at Twitchy she really shouldn't write this ... but the rest of us, we can.

And are.

This is a good one - it even comes with a warning.

Take a look:

She woke up in a mood.

As someone who writes alongside Amy, we can tell you this can be a very dangerous thing.

Gird your loins.

Post continues:

Normies? Yeah. It’s possible to miss this. POTUS? Nah.

She's right, you know.

People maybe not paying attention could have totally missed this.

Lucky dogs.

Those of us who read and cover this crap every day? NO EXCUSE.

Nope.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They all knew.

LET'S DO THIS.

You heard the woman.

Word.

BUT TRUMP BAD, AMY!

Advertisement

Yeah, they really suck.

When you put it that way ... 

Now, now, we should call him a drug-addicted degenerate because that's what and who he is.

HELL NO!

... and all that.

Advertisement

Not even a little bit.

Yup.

We were warned ... that we'd love this.

============================================================

Related:

Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED Back and Forth About Comey

SUUURE! Dems Claim Two Ancient and Irrelevant 'Rockers' Trashing Trump Proves 'America Is Waking Up'

Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This Domain' This Summer -Watch

HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)

'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report Mea Culpa Goes REALLY Wrong

============================================================

Tags: BIDEN AMY CURTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHOA: You KNOW David Axelrod Stepped In It SHAMING People Over Biden When Chris Cillizza Calls Him OUT
Sam J.
'MASSIVE'! SCOTUS Rules Trump Can End Deportation Protections Under Biden's 'Migrant Parole Program'
Doug P.
Ex RNC Chair Reminds ABC Panel What Was Going on at the WH While They Were Vouching for Biden's Sharpness
Doug P.
Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED Back and Forth About Comey
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement