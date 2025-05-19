VIP
SUUURE! Dems Claim Two Ancient and Irrelevant 'Rockers' Trashing Trump Proves 'America...
'Very Hard to Believe...": Buck Sexton Lays Out Dems' Plan for Biden and...
Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This...
HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the...
'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report...
VIP
'Sound Familiar?' WaPo Trips Hard Over Biden Admin While Warning About 'New Tactic'...
Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge
VIP
Hey, Chris Van Hollen! Excuses and Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis Will Not Make the...
There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role...
Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping...
VIP
Biden's Cancer Diagnosis May Be the Missing Puzzle Piece In the Cover Up...
'Routine' Traffic Stop Leads Police to Meth, Rattlesnakes And One Adorable Baby Monkey

Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED Back and Forth About Comey

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on May 19, 2025
Meme

Dan Bongino has been exceptional at keeping Americans informed about what is happening at the FBI.

He also does a great job calling out horrible, useless, and corrupt people like James Comey.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Post continues:

... they never happen again. 

And while the FBI does not have primary investigative responsibility for investigating threats against the POTUS, and we do not make prosecutorial decisions, we do have the ability and authority to support other federal agencies for violations of federal law. And we certainly have a responsibility to comment on matters involving former FBI officials, and allegations of law-breaking. 

That said, former FBI Director James Comey brought shame to the FBI badge, yet again, this past week. The Director and I spend an inordinate amount of time cleaning up messes left behind by former Director Comey. And his latest actions are no exception. 

As I’ve stated in the past, I cannot post openly about all the things the Director and I are doing to reform the enterprise, but I assure you, they are happening. Sadly, many of those agenda items are the result of former Director Comey’s poor decision making and atrocious leadership. And to those who doubt me, I assure you, when you see what the Director and I see from the inside, it’s even worse. I’m addressing this now, rather than on our interview with Maria Bartiromo tomorrow, because we recorded that interview earlier in the week prior to the incident with Comey. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And then Comey's pal, Ken Dilanian, got all triggered and decided to go after Bongino:

Bongino with the TKO:

He's got a point, you know.

Especially about someone like Dilanian.

MEEP.

Indeed.

============================================================

Related:

Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This Domain' This Summer -Watch

Advertisement

HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)

'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report Mea Culpa Goes REALLY Wrong

Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project During Bill Maher and LOL (Watch)

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

============================================================

Tags: DAN BONGINO HILLARY CLINTON FUSION GPS KEN DILANIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Very Hard to Believe...": Buck Sexton Lays Out Dems' Plan for Biden and Harris That the Debate Derailed
Doug P.
HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This Domain' This Summer -Watch
Sam J.
'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report Mea Culpa Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project During Bill Maher and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement