Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED Back and Forth About Comey

Dan Bongino has been exceptional at keeping Americans informed about what is happening at the FBI.

He also does a great job calling out horrible, useless, and corrupt people like James Comey.

Take a look:

As the Deputy Director of the FBI, I am charged, standing with Director Patel, with managing the most powerful law enforcement agency in the world. The Director and I are also responsible for looking at grave mistakes made by people within the FBI in the past, and ensuring they… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 17, 2025

Post continues:

... they never happen again. And while the FBI does not have primary investigative responsibility for investigating threats against the POTUS, and we do not make prosecutorial decisions, we do have the ability and authority to support other federal agencies for violations of federal law. And we certainly have a responsibility to comment on matters involving former FBI officials, and allegations of law-breaking. That said, former FBI Director James Comey brought shame to the FBI badge, yet again, this past week. The Director and I spend an inordinate amount of time cleaning up messes left behind by former Director Comey. And his latest actions are no exception. As I’ve stated in the past, I cannot post openly about all the things the Director and I are doing to reform the enterprise, but I assure you, they are happening. Sadly, many of those agenda items are the result of former Director Comey’s poor decision making and atrocious leadership. And to those who doubt me, I assure you, when you see what the Director and I see from the inside, it’s even worse. I’m addressing this now, rather than on our interview with Maria Bartiromo tomorrow, because we recorded that interview earlier in the week prior to the incident with Comey. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

And then Comey's pal, Ken Dilanian, got all triggered and decided to go after Bongino:

Leaving aside the truth or falsity of this post, the partisanship and rancor on display here is unprecedented in the modern history of FBI leadership. Of course, it’s also unprecedented to have a deputy director who is a political appointee and not a career agent. https://t.co/Ze9nJsuCQ9 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) May 17, 2025

Bongino with the TKO:

Priceless observing some of the same apologists, who misled America for years, and who stood by while former Director Comey humiliated and embarrassed the FBI, commenting on “rancor” and “partisanship.” https://t.co/Kvhbu6N7HR — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 18, 2025

He's got a point, you know.

Especially about someone like Dilanian.

Now would be a good time to release all the comms between Fusion Ken and FBI officials over the past 10 years pic.twitter.com/DlEq751MVf — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 18, 2025

MEEP.

Dilanian is an embarrassment and proves once again Bongino is over the target. — ken yarnes (@drmkry) May 18, 2025

Indeed.

