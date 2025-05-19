Dan Bongino PLANTS NBC Journo and James Comey Fanboy Ken Dilanian In HEATED...
SUUURE! Dems Claim Two Ancient and Irrelevant 'Rockers' Trashing Trump Proves 'America...
'Very Hard to Believe...": Buck Sexton Lays Out Dems' Plan for Biden and...
Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This...
'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report...
'Sound Familiar?' WaPo Trips Hard Over Biden Admin While Warning About 'New Tactic'...
Yup, He Went THERE! Scott Jennings Put a Hurtin' on The Lincoln Project...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge
Hey, Chris Van Hollen! Excuses and Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis Will Not Make the...
There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role...
Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping...
Biden's Cancer Diagnosis May Be the Missing Puzzle Piece In the Cover Up...
'Routine' Traffic Stop Leads Police to Meth, Rattlesnakes And One Adorable Baby Monkey

HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on May 19, 2025
CNN

Well, well, well, what do we have here?

DOCTOR Jill Biden's former press secretary spilling all the tea? Gosh, how inconvenient for the Biden family and former administration. Maybe lying so grossly to Americans for over four years was a really bad idea.

Just putting that out there. 

Watch this:

Saying, 'allergic to transparency' is a nice way of calling them liars, just FYI.

C'mon man, tell us everything.

We've got plenty of popcorn.

Yes.

Jake Tapper's book? Not so much.

That's the million-dollar question, right?

Oh, and if this former spokesman for Jill Biden seems familiar? He's the one who admitted Joe was forced out:

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Yeah, this guy needs to write a book.

============================================================

Tags: JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

