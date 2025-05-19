HOOBOY! Jill Biden’s Former Press Secretary MORE Than Willing to Spill All the Tea on Biden Admin (Watch)

Well, well, well, what do we have here?

DOCTOR Jill Biden's former press secretary spilling all the tea? Gosh, how inconvenient for the Biden family and former administration. Maybe lying so grossly to Americans for over four years was a really bad idea.

Advertisement

Just putting that out there.

Watch this:

"ALLERGIC TO TRANSPARENCY": Jill Biden's former press secretary slams the Biden administration for its lack of openness pic.twitter.com/SthIfnW9k1 — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) May 18, 2025

Saying, 'allergic to transparency' is a nice way of calling them liars, just FYI.

C'mon man, tell us everything.

We've got plenty of popcorn.

We all saw how non transparent they were 🌹 — Cindy Young (@CindyYoung456) May 18, 2025

But but psaki said they'd be the most transparent admin!! — Kcmo (@sun281) May 18, 2025

He needs to write a tell-all.

I would buy that book. — AisA1776 (@TheUnwanted46) May 18, 2025

Yes.

Jake Tapper's book? Not so much.

Who will finally reveal the person making the day to day decesions critical or mundane in the Biden WH — Michael Sheridan (@heartofgypsy77) May 18, 2025

That's the million-dollar question, right?

Oh, and if this former spokesman for Jill Biden seems familiar? He's the one who admitted Joe was forced out:

Former Jill Biden press secretary admits Joe Biden was forced out.



“It was a political intervention of epic proportions.” pic.twitter.com/ns7LfF92A3 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) July 25, 2024

Yeah, this guy needs to write a book.

============================================================

Related:

'LOL - Sure Champ'! Obama Bro Tommy Vietor's Attempt at a Biden/Hur Report Mea Culpa Goes REALLY Wrong

Bill Maher Sets Scott Jennings UP for BEST DIG EVER at The Lincoln Project and OMG It's PERFECT (Watch)

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because 'Fascism' and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEEEAL

============================================================