Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge
VIP
Hey, Chris Van Hollen! Excuses and Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis Will Not Make the...
There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role...
Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping...
VIP
Biden's Cancer Diagnosis May Be the Missing Puzzle Piece In the Cover Up...
'Routine' Traffic Stop Leads Police to Meth, Rattlesnakes And One Adorable Baby Monkey
This Is RICH Coming From HER! Hillary Clinton Says Republican Women Are 'Handmaidens...
Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’...
Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except...
'I Was Chosen, Not of My Own Merit:' Pope Leo XIV Expresses Humble...
Fox News: 'Former President Biden Diagnosed With 'Aggressive' Form of Prostate Cancer'
AI Adorbs! Baby-Fied Videos are Trending on Social Media and a Trump and...
FBI's Bongino: 'Priceless Observing Some of the Same Apologists, Who Misled America for...

Bill Maher Sets Scott Jennings UP for BEST DIG EVER at The Lincoln Project and OMG It's PERFECT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on May 19, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We knew Scott Jennings appearing on Bill Maher's show would be a hoot, but we had no idea we'd see one of the best takedowns of The Lincoln Project ever. Hey, we get it, Jennings has yet to meet a Leftist even on their own turf and NOT own them entirely, but to use that 'turf' as a way to destroy an annoying group of losers, grifters, and ... other things?

Advertisement

*chef's kiss*

This is so good, especially since Maher was trying to make a dig at Jennings.

Watch:

BA-DUM TSS.

Is it wrong for us to hope Bill Kristol was at home watching this? Or Rick Wilson? You guys remember Rick, yeah? The toolbag that got himself permanently suspended from X? We especially hope he saw it.

Ha.

HA ha.

Man, TV was so much better way back then. Especially late-night television, but we digress.

Right? They really should thank Jennings for the free publicity.

Heh.

Senator Jennings. That works.

And Bill Maher all but handed it to him.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Told you, it was PERFECT.

============================================================

Related:

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because 'Fascism' and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEEEAL

AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says SO Much (Watch)

WOW --> 2023 Video of Joy Reid and Jen Psaki NUKES Media's LIE About Not Covering Up Biden's Decline

============================================================

Tags: BILL MAHER LINCOLN PROJECT SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Senile Old Schumer Tries Blaming Trump For Mexican Ship Hitting the Brooklyn Bridge
Eric V.
Margaret Brennan Refuses Marco Rubio’s Word That White South African Refugees Are Escaping Genocide
Warren Squire
Who’s Crying Now? Dems Are Losing Their Minds Over Trump’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ AI Rock Music Video
Warren Squire
There It Is! Legacy Media to Use Biden’s Cancer to Deflect from Role in Hiding His Cognitive Decline
Warren Squire
Clark Dominates Reese in WNBA Opener That had Everything the League Wanted Except Good Basketball
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement