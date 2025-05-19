Bill Maher Sets Scott Jennings UP for BEST DIG EVER at The Lincoln Project and OMG It's PERFECT (Watch)

We knew Scott Jennings appearing on Bill Maher's show would be a hoot, but we had no idea we'd see one of the best takedowns of The Lincoln Project ever. Hey, we get it, Jennings has yet to meet a Leftist even on their own turf and NOT own them entirely, but to use that 'turf' as a way to destroy an annoying group of losers, grifters, and ... other things?

Advertisement

*chef's kiss*

This is so good, especially since Maher was trying to make a dig at Jennings.

Watch:

.@billmaher: "You both have been thinking a lot about young boys."



ME: "I think you may have me mixed up with the Lincoln Project."



🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kUS02DeSmn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 18, 2025

BA-DUM TSS.

Is it wrong for us to hope Bill Kristol was at home watching this? Or Rick Wilson? You guys remember Rick, yeah? The toolbag that got himself permanently suspended from X? We especially hope he saw it.

Ha.

HA ha.

Man, TV was so much better way back then. Especially late-night television, but we digress.

@ProjectLincoln being put in the spotlight…! — B-rad Brad (@HawksandCards) May 18, 2025

Right? They really should thank Jennings for the free publicity.

Heh.

Hell of a job Senat… I mean Scott — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) May 18, 2025

Senator Jennings. That works.

That was the line of the night. Well done 🤣 — HAL9000 (@hal9000now) May 18, 2025

And Bill Maher all but handed it to him.

Told you, it was PERFECT.

============================================================

Related:

Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the House Floor and LOL (Watch)

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Should WORRY J6 Committee

X Has Field Day Mocking PRIVILEGED Yale Profs Leaving US Because 'Fascism' and Rachel Bitecofer Can't DEEEAL

AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says SO Much (Watch)

WOW --> 2023 Video of Joy Reid and Jen Psaki NUKES Media's LIE About Not Covering Up Biden's Decline

============================================================