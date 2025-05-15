Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the...
A LOT Has Happened Since the Biden Account Issued This Highly Edited Challenge...
HA! LOOK On Shri Thanedar's Face the Entire Time He's Grilled About His...
From Fruit Loops to Fentanyl: RFK Jr Dominates Democrats on Capitol Hill (Watch)
Scott Jennings Asks ‘Why Is Pete Buttigieg Turning into Jimmy Kimmel?’ as Manly...
Deadlines and Hairlines: Shri Thanedar’s Trump Impeachment Push Was as Convincing as...
Hit the (Rocky) Road, Jack! Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Scooped Up by Security...
Humble Lie: Jake Tapper Says He Should Have Done More to Expose Biden’s...
Spare Your Family Heartbreak: Safeguard Children with Life-Saving Skills

And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Will TERRIFY J6 Committee

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on May 15, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We're hearing (or reading) from a little birdie that Dan Bongino is taking some new and major steps at looking into the J6 D.C. pipe bomber. You guys remember that story, yes? The one Kamala Harris babbled about? And yet they have zero leads?

Yeah. That one.

Welp ... 

FINALLY! Took them long enough!

Of course, without a source, this sounds too good to be true. 

Luckily, Basham shared his source:

Ed Martin confirmed it.

Well, well, well, how 'bout that?

Do we think we'll finally know more about the mysterious pipe bomber the January 6th Committee didn't seem all that interested in investigating? The same pipe bomber they seemed to wish we'd all forget about?

Fair enough.

*cough cough*

Hey, a tiny step taken is still better than what Biden's DOJ was doing.

We'll take it.

*crosses fingers*

============================================================

Tags: DAN BONGINO FBI LIZ CHENEY JANUARY 6 JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE

