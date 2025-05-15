And Here We GO! Steps Dan Bongino Is Taking to Investigate J6 D.C. Pipe Bomber Will TERRIFY J6 Committee

We're hearing (or reading) from a little birdie that Dan Bongino is taking some new and major steps at looking into the J6 D.C. pipe bomber. You guys remember that story, yes? The one Kamala Harris babbled about? And yet they have zero leads?

Yeah. That one.

Welp ...

BREAKING: @FBIDDBongino Ordered Entire January 6th D.C. PIPE BOMBER Investigative TEAM OF AGENTS REMOVED FROM CASE!

Bongino Has Ordered Entire New @FBI Team To Investigate & ACTUALLY QUESTION CLEAR SUSPECTS THAT HAD BEEN IGNORED! pic.twitter.com/o8bKgfpbF5 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) May 15, 2025

FINALLY! Took them long enough!

Of course, without a source, this sounds too good to be true.

Luckily, Basham shared his source:

UPDATE: @EagleEdMartin Confirming Story That @FBIDDBongino Has Fired All Agents Who Were Investigating D.C. Pipe Bombs & Appointed All New Agents & Demanded They Interview Suspects Who Were Being Ignored! https://t.co/OdJMsW85W8 — John Basham (@JohnBasham) May 15, 2025

Ed Martin confirmed it.

Well, well, well, how 'bout that?

Do we think we'll finally know more about the mysterious pipe bomber the January 6th Committee didn't seem all that interested in investigating? The same pipe bomber they seemed to wish we'd all forget about?

I’ll believe it when there’s someone charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced. Until then, it’s all book sales hype. — America First (@PrayingMoreRU) May 15, 2025

Fair enough.

4 year investigation...isn't an investigation it's a cover-up.... — Bryan W Cross (@BryanWCross1) May 15, 2025

*cough cough*

A tiny step taken. Now, @FBIDirectorKash must FIRE all the rotten agents removed from that investigation. Changing locations of the deck chairs on the Titanic wouldn’t have kept it from sinking. Rotten FBI agents must be fired! — Annie Bond (@annlillianbond) May 15, 2025

Hey, a tiny step taken is still better than what Biden's DOJ was doing.

We'll take it.

*crosses fingers*

