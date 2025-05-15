AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says SO Much (Watch)

Someone close to Leslie Jones really should tell the failed comic and embarrassing game show host that she doesn't have to yell every time she does a bit. It's as if she's incapable of just speaking to a crowd and thinks this character, where she's constantly screaming at everyone watching her, is funny.

She's wrong.

So very wrong.

Full disclosure, we were unable to make it all the way through this garbage but you get the gist within about the first 10 seconds.

She mad.

Watch:

Leslie Jones claims, "It's not that they’re corrupt, although they are. It's not that they are evil, although they are. It's not that they are women-hating, racist, unqualified dickheads, who couldn't run a Dunkin' Donuts without burning it down. No, my problem is these people… pic.twitter.com/S1rT0ZFrN7 — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) May 15, 2025

Post continues:

... are goofy-ass mother[bleep]!" On Elon Musk, she claims, "how you got so many kids? Because I wouldn't [bleep] you with my enemy's [bleep] and I hate that bitch. I would rather [bleep] a turkey baster—hell, I’d rather [bleep] a turkey."

What's the joke here? That she hates people just because? That she wants to hurt people just because? At some point, one of these so-called comedians needs to learn to read a room. Not to mention, the crowd is sort of strange. Oh, sure, the yells and hoots and hollers are there, but you get the feeling they're laughing AT her, not with her.

It's pretty cringe.

Leslie Jones on Elon Musk: “If this guy gave me a pink slip, I’d give his ass a black eye”



Why Democrats are so violent?

pic.twitter.com/41qzhv5NvY — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 15, 2025

Because that's all they know.

Filthy. No class. — Janet (@novelsareborn) May 15, 2025

Yup, that just about sums it up.

