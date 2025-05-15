Lying Windbag Chuck Schumer Presents MORE Proof That Trump's Running a Dictatorship (Just...
AWKWARD: Audience's Reaction to Leslie Jones' Violent Meltdown 'Hating Trump Folks' Says SO Much (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on May 15, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Someone close to Leslie Jones really should tell the failed comic and embarrassing game show host that she doesn't have to yell every time she does a bit. It's as if she's incapable of just speaking to a crowd and thinks this character, where she's constantly screaming at everyone watching her, is funny.

She's wrong.

So very wrong.

Full disclosure, we were unable to make it all the way through this garbage but you get the gist within about the first 10 seconds.

She mad.

Watch:

Post continues:

... are goofy-ass mother[bleep]!"

On Elon Musk, she claims, "how you got so many kids? Because I wouldn't [bleep] you with my enemy's [bleep] and I hate that bitch. I would rather [bleep] a turkey baster—hell, I’d rather [bleep] a turkey."

What's the joke here? That she hates people just because? That she wants to hurt people just because? At some point, one of these so-called comedians needs to learn to read a room. Not to mention, the crowd is sort of strange. Oh, sure, the yells and hoots and hollers are there, but you get the feeling they're laughing AT her, not with her.

It's pretty cringe.

Lying Windbag Chuck Schumer Presents MORE Proof That Trump's Running a Dictatorship (Just Guess)
Doug P.
Because that's all they know.

Yup, that just about sums it up.

Tags: ELON MUSK TRUMP LESLIE JONES

