Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth (Watch)

Scott Jennings did it again ...

He truly has a gift when it comes to making the Left cry, rage, or ultimately, tell the truth.

Watch.

🚨Scott Jennings takes on Ashley Allison on CNN over a small group of South Africans being allowed into the US —



— this really gets to the heart of the left’s animosity and rage towards these refugees:



JENNINGS: The same people angriest about this had no problem with 20… pic.twitter.com/7q9d5tAlRx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 13, 2025

Post continues:

... 20 million illegals coming here including gang members.I don’t have sympathy for the people outraged about this after the last several years, over 50 South Africans who are clearly being discriminated against. ALLISON: The US has yet to have a "racial reconciliation" like SA has. (!?) If the white South Africans don’t like the current system in SA, they can just get out of Africa and return to their 'home’ countries (Europe), not the US.They are being given special treatment in the US because they are white. If they are allowed in the US, why isn’t every refugee from Congo or the Sudan. They just don’t like the “law of the land” in SA so they don’t deserve refugee status. ----- There it is. After years of open borders and millions of unvetted illegals entering from all over the world, the left finally found a group of people that were allowed into the country that truly enrages them: A handful of fully vetted, legal, white South African families.

Also, a handful of refugees are looking to assimilate and become Americans.

So, of course, Democrats don't want them.

They only want illegals who hate our country, enter illegally, and then find ways to clean their toilets and pick their fruits and veggies.

“South Africa is going through a racial reconciliation, one that this country has yet to do.” Ashley Allison basically just said she’d like to see what’s happening in South Africa happen in America. Despicable. — Broken Clock (@skymac2) May 13, 2025

Despicable is putting it nicely.

So to get this straight…



An El Salvadoran born in El Salvador who is a criminal shouldn’t go home.

But South Africans born in SA and probably at least third generation or more SA, should return to… the country if their great grandparents?



These aren’t serious people. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) May 13, 2025

They’ll fight tooth and nail for the opportunity to be racist against white people, because they don’t believe that anything bad ever happens to white people. And ironically, they’re facing a genocide in South Africa. All it takes is five minutes of searching to confirm. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) May 13, 2025

Maybe if these South African refugees get a bunch of MS-13 tats, the Democrats will be more welcoming?

Did this woman really just argue: SA whites can go back to their own country? — John Tuld (@BradHuston) May 13, 2025

Yes.

Yes she did.

