Scott Jennings Gets Lefty to Admit Why They HATE South African Refugees in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on May 13, 2025
ImgFlip

Scott Jennings did it again ...

He truly has a gift when it comes to making the Left cry, rage, or ultimately, tell the truth.

Watch.

Post continues:

... 20 million illegals coming here including gang members.I don’t have sympathy for the people outraged about this after the last several years, over 50 South Africans who are clearly being discriminated against.

ALLISON: The US has yet to have a "racial reconciliation" like SA has. (!?) If the white South Africans don’t like the current system in SA, they can just get out of Africa and return to their 'home’ countries (Europe), not the US.They are being given special treatment in the US because they are white. If they are allowed in the US, why isn’t every refugee from Congo or the Sudan.

They just don’t like the “law of the land” in SA so they don’t deserve refugee status.

-----

There it is.

After years of open borders and millions of unvetted illegals entering from all over the world, the left finally found a group of people that were allowed into the country that truly enrages them:

A handful of fully vetted, legal, white South African families.

Also, a handful of refugees are looking to assimilate and become Americans. 

So, of course, Democrats don't want them.

They only want illegals who hate our country, enter illegally, and then find ways to clean their toilets and pick their fruits and veggies.

Despicable is putting it nicely.

Maybe if these South African refugees get a bunch of MS-13 tats, the Democrats will be more welcoming?

Yes. 

Yes she did.

